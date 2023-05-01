IOT in Agriculture Market Future Aspect Analysis and Current Trends by 2031 | Hitachi, Ltd, Decisive Farming, Trimble

There is a considerable increase in population, which boosts the food demand. This is one of the prime drivers of the IoT in agriculture market.

The IOT in agriculture market is being driven by several factors, including the growing demand for real-time data analytics” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IOT in Agriculture Market report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global IOT in agriculture market based on system, farm type, application and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

Some of the major players analyzed in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture report include Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), Telit, Hitachi, Ltd, Decisive Farming, Trimble Inc., OnFarm Systems Inc., Farmers Edge Inc., SlantRange, Inc., and The Climate Corporation.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture market is segmented on the basis of system, application, farm and region. By system, the market is classified into automation & control systems, sensing & monitoring devices, livestock monitoring hardware, fish farming hardware, smart greenhouse hardware, and software. By application, it is categorized into precision farming, livestock monitoring, smart greenhouse, and fish farm monitoring. Based on farms the IOT in Agriculture Industry is categorized into large, medium and small. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on the farm type, the large segment contributed to more than half of the global IOT in agriculture market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. On the other hand, the mid size segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.0% throughout the forecast period. The small farms segment is also studied in the report.

Moreover, there is a considerable increase in population, which boosts the food demand. This is one of the prime drivers of the IoT in agriculture market growth. Data for the development of IoT application in the agriculture industry is provided by various agriculture-related industries such as agriculture equipment, seeds, and chemical manufacturers. Filling the gap between demand and supply across the globe requires more resources such as technically advanced equipment, skilled personnel, and capital for majority of companies. Investors have a major role to play in meeting these challenges and IOT in agriculture market Opportunities to benefit.

The rise in global population coupled with increase in adoption of developed technology to optimize quantity and quality of farm production are expected to boost the adoption of IoT in agriculture market during the forecast period. In addition, EU-funded IoT Large-Scale Pilots Program (LSP) has formed an association of 73 partners, including CEMA.

