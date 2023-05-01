May is Motorcycle Awareness Month

Let’s Watch Out For Each Other

CANADA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Watch Out For Each Other returns as the theme for the annual Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May, promoted by the Motorcyclists Confederation of Canada (MCC).

“Motorcycles are back on our roads and trails in full force,” says Geoff Jilg, MCC Board Chair. Finding creative ways to remind riders across Canada, and throughout the global riding community, that we all have a responsibility to help keep each other safe, is our goal. Each Spring, we take this opportunity to encourage safe riding habits among all motorcyclists and among all road users.”

Back to basics when it comes to safety.

All these new motorcycles mean that there are a lot of new and returning riders. “The young and young at heart riders are a primary target for safety messaging this year,” says Jilg. “Whether you’re joining the sport for the first time or coming back to riding, we want riders to be aware of all the things they can do to increase their safety.”

This includes a few basics:

Get training. Practice your skills. Develop safe riding habits. Ride within your skill limits and according to conditions. These are the best ways to ensure you can safely enjoy the pleasures of riding. There are a number of excellent resources available to riders, many of which can be found on the MCC website (motorcycling.ca). Locate basic and advanced training from schools and certified instructors. Take time to familiarize yourself with your motorcycle.

If you haven’t been out riding for a while, reach out to an experienced motorcyclist and soak up their advice and tips - experienced riders are typically generous with their knowledge. They may remind you that in early Spring there is often gravel, debris and sometimes grass clippings on the roads; these can make cornering, braking, and stopping safely more difficult. And there’s ATGATT - All The Gear All The Time. Wearing the right safety gear and appropriate clothing is a must for all riders.

Watch Out! Tips for better riding and driving

Motorists are reminded to Watch Out for motorcycles on the road. May is the start of peak riding season and there are more motorcycles on our city streets, country roads, and highways. Take that second look to better judge the speed and distance of a motorcyclist in the vicinity.

Always check the mirrors and blind spots, especially before turning or changing lanes. Allow extra room to avoid cutting off a motorcyclist and allow extra space when driving behind a motorcyclist. Get in the habit of counting motorcyclists on the road – make it a game for the passengers. It’s an easy way to make everyone more aware of who they share the road with.

Let’s all Watch Out For Each Other all season long.

About the Motorcyclists Confederation of Canada

At the MCC we are passionate about motorcycling in Canada, the voice of riders and racers alike, we facilitate the growth of our affiliated organizations and we value and maintain policies of accessibility and transparency.

Motorcycling is a vital part of our Canadian experience and an important form of transportation and recreation. Today, there are over one million motorcyclists riding on and off-road motorcycles across Canada. We are here “So You Can Ride”.

