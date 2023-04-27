A meeting was held with the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations

UZBEKISTAN, April 27 - The Ministry of Natural Resources hosted a meeting between the Minister of Natural Resources Aziz Abdukhakimov and the UN Deputy Secretary General, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe Olga Algayerova.

The meeting discussed joint projects and initiatives in the field of environmental protection implemented with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, as well as promising areas of cooperation for the future.

During the meeting, the importance of a phased transition to a "green" economy, the widespread introduction of digital technologies, the promotion of environmental education and culture, and the enhancement of institutional and human resources, taking into account foreign experience, were noted. Issues of preparing a national report of Uzbekistan on the state of the environment and the use of natural resources, strengthening cooperation and the country's ability to join the environmental conventions of the UN Economic Commission for Europe were discussed.

“The wide introduction of innovative projects in the field of green energy, the development of strategically important programs to prevent climate change and the consistent work carried out on environmental education will be important for expanding mutual cooperation,” said Aziz Abdukhakimov.

The UN side highly appreciated the initiative of the Republic of Uzbekistan to hold a global event on desertification (UNCCD CRIC-21), migratory species of wild animals (CMS COP-14) and the 25th session of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), which will be held this autumn year in Samarkand, and also expressed her readiness to take an active part in these events.

Source: Ministry of Natural Resources of the Republic of Uzbekistan