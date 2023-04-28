Turn the Tide Festival 29th May, Dawlish
Dawlish: a town that cares for the environmentDAWLISH, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Turn the Tide Teignbridge CIC, with the support of Dawlish Town Council, is organising an event to celebrate our coastal location and promote our wellbeing.
With guest speakers and representatives from eco-friendly organisations and businesses alongside entertainment, workshops and activities for all the family, this will be a fun and informative one-day festival.
Dawlish has declared a climate emergency and was awarded ‘Plastic Free Community’ status by Surfers Against Sewage, placing it firmly on the map as a town that cares for the environment.
Dave Hutton, one of the organisers, says, “We want this to be a positive celebration which brings together a wide range of organisations and businesses to inform and inspire people of all ages. The focus is on fun, with music, keynote speakers and other activities. We aim to encourage everyone to live more in harmony with their environment, particularly in coastal locations such as Dawlish.”
What? Turn the Tide Dawlish
When? Monday 29 May 2023 10:00 - 17:30
Where? The Lawn, Dawlish
No political affiliation
Non-profit organisations attend free of charge
A celebration of sustainable living
Full of interactive, informative and inspirational activities
A fun, free event for all ages
More information at https://www.turnthetidefestival.uk
Contact us info@turnthetidefestival.uk
Dave Hutton
Turn the Tide Teignbridge CIC
+44 7890515794
info@turnthetidefestival.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook