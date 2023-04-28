Renogy – American’s Leading Manufacturer Launches Bifacial 220 Watt 12 Volt Monocrystalline Solar Panel
Renogy launches bifacial 220 Watt 12 Volt monocrystalline solar panels for marine and recreational vehicle applications, domestic and business use worldwide.ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in Ontario, California, the leading manufacturer of highest quality bifacial solar panels, Renogy launches bifacial 220 Watt 12 Volt monocrystalline solar panels to promote sustainable living and energy independence. The innovative product, accessible to residential and commercial buyers, sets the company apart worldwide by delivering high-efficiency solar cells and solar panel output.
The most energy-efficient sub-300W solar panels, the Renogy 200W bifacial monocrystalline solar panels, are full of energy. Their solar panels can produce over 30% more power than regular solar panels. Unlike traditional solar panels, Renogy solar panels are unique because they can capture sunlight from both sides of the panel. Despite partially shaded conditions, the Renogy bifacial solar panels can deliver massive performance without the chances of overheating.
"We are delighted to introduce our latest innovation, the Renogy Bifacial 220 Watt 12 Volt Monocrystalline Solar Panel. Our product will be a great medium to promote sustainable living and energy independence. Our competitively priced bifacial monocrystalline solar panels are surely the best green innovation of the decade,” says the Founder of Renogy.
The Renogy Bifacial 220 Watt solar panels can quickly speed up snow-shedding. Heating the solar panels isn’t a challenging task too. People with off-grid lifestyles can make the most of these bifacial solar panels because of their excellent backside connectivity. The rugged IP68 junction box prevents wind and water damage from the solar panel. Additionally, the panel offers a 25-year performance warranty, making it a feasible option for residential and commercial buyers to invest in.
America’s most acclaimed bifacial solar panels manufacturer, Renogy, is on a mission to make 50 million people energy independent by 2030. Their newest launch stands out in the industry due to its comprehensive features, such as half-cut cells, PERC technology, premium grade A+ monocrystalline solar cells, bypass diode network, and ten busbars.
Features of the Renogy Bifacial 220 Watt 12 Volt Monocrystalline Solar Panels include:
• Half Cut 64 Cells
• 10 Busbar Design
• Up To 30 Percent Extra Power
• 220W CTC But 285W Maximum
• IP68 Junction Box
• PERC Solar Cells
• Heavy Snow Load Up To 5400PA
• Wind Load Up To 2400PA¨
All the Renogy bifacial solar panel buyers from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and so on speak highly of its products and innovations. Buyers can also find more information about the Renogy bifacial 220 Watt 12 Volt monocrystalline ISO 9001 Certified solar panels from the Renogy website(USA): https://www.renogy.com/bifacial-220-watt-12-volt-monocrystalline-solar-panel/.
About Renogy: Renogy ( USA ) is a leading professional manufacturer of solar and sustainable energy based in Ontario, California. The brand produces a wide range of solar systems for global business. As one of the top-rated bifacial solar panel manufacturers in the United States, founded in 2010, Renogy is one of the most acclaimed industry-leading innovative brands of the decade. From continuous investment in R&D to staying on top of the game when applying the latest technology innovations, bifacial solar panels from Renogy are made to deliver excellence in the most unpredictable environmental conditions. Competitive pricing, good product quality, and hassle-free delivery options distinguish the brand.
