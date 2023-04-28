Raynet to exhibit its leading Unified Data Platform at IAITAM ACE 2023

Raynet Logo

Raynet will showcase their Unified Data Platform at Booth 15.

We’re looking forward to helping ... discover the hidden value in their ITAM data. We’re coming to IAITAM ACE 2023 to help customers ... make every ITAM project a win.” — Ron Sturley, Vice President of Sales

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Raynet, global software vendor and managed service provider with market-leading Enterprise Software Management solutions, is excited to announce it will exhibit at IAITAM ACE 2023. The IAITAM ACE is billed as the world’s leading IT Asset Management conference. This year the conference will be held in Nashville, Tennessee from May 9th to 11th at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. Visitors can find Raynet at Booth 15.

Raynet will showcase their Unified Data Platform and show how it can help IT management professionals as well as infrastructure, architecture and operations get the most value from their ITAM data. From combatting tech debt to rationalizing software and application portfolios to building resilient cyber asset attack surface management programs, the Unified Data Platform combines deep discovery capabilities with Raynet’s market-leading Technology Catalog to provide a robust and actionable data set, reporting and dashboards.

Lawrence Dempsey, Vice President of Solutions, will host a session dedicated to “Building resilient infrastructures: ITAM and technical debt” from 11:15 am to 12:15pm in Cheekwood F. The session will demonstrate how ITAM practices and solutions play a special role in identifying and mitigating problems caused by technical debt. Lawrence will discuss how to leverage data to: Identify the risks and associated costs of an organization’s technical debt and monetize these insights to control and reduce technical debt.

“Obviously we can’t wait to get to hang out in Nashville,” said Ron Sturley, Vice President of Sales, “but more importantly we’re looking forward to helping customers solve their ITAM challenges and discover the hidden value in their ITAM data. There’s a lot that ITAM can offer an organization, but much of that potential goes unrealized. We’re coming to IAITAM ACE 2023 to help customers uncover that potential and to enable them to make every ITAM project a win.”

To schedule a conversation with Raynet at IAITAM ACE 2023, click on this link.

