Real Estate Investment in Turkey with Marker Investment
Marker Investment offers professional real estate consultancy services to investors who want to invest in real estate in Turkey.ISTANBUL, TURKEY, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the strengthening Turkish economy, the interest of foreign nationals in real estate investments in Turkey has started to increase compared to previous years. In line with the increasing demands, Marker Investment offers professional real estate consultancy services to investors who want to buy real estate in Turkey.
You can secure your future by investing in Turkey, which is growing day by day with its historical and touristic beauties, developing economy, technology and industrial breakthroughs. You can examine our projects in Istanbul, Antalya, Izmir and many other cities and invest with confidence.
The high quality and variety of real estate in Turkey continues to attract the attention of many foreign investors. With its wide portfolio, Marker Investment offers investment diversity in housing and land sales. Marker Investment, which has many outstanding projects in its portfolio such as Istanbul, also supports those who will apply for a Turkish passport regarding the legal process. One of the many opportunities provided by the Republic of Turkey to those who want to buy and own real estate in Turkey is Turkish citizenship. At the same time, there are advantages such as tax reductions and exemption from value added tax provided by the state for those who want to buy real estate.
Marker Investment continues to produce privileged and sales-oriented solutions with its expert and experienced staff in the sector. One of its biggest goals is to make owning a house in Turkey fast and enjoyable. Marker Investment facilitates real estate purchase processes for investors.
