Gator Metal Roofing Launches New Underlayment for Enhanced Energy Efficiency and Protection
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gator Metal Roofing, a leading provider of metal roofing solutions with locations throughout the state of North Carolina, in Gastonia, Wilmington, and Garner, is excited to announce the release of its new underlayment product. The new underlayment was specifically engineered for Gator Metal Roofing Systems and uses state-of-the-art Life-Long Synthetic Materials. This innovative product is designed to improve the energy efficiency of metal roofing installations, helping to reduce energy costs and improve overall sustainability.
"We are excited to introduce our new underlayment, representing our partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes, that will go under every new Gator Metal Roof," said Brian Mosscareli, Business Manager of Gator Metal Roofing. "Our new underlayment product is just one example of our commitment to quality, sustainability, and energy efficiency. We are proud to offer this product to our customers and look forward to helping them reduce their energy costs and environmental impact while protecting their largest investment, their homes."
The new underlayment features a unique design representing the Carolina Hurricanes and Gator Metal Roofing Partnership. In addition to the benefits of our Metal Roofing systems, the new underlayment allows for superior water resistance and ventilation, helping to prevent moisture buildup and extend the roof's life. It is also highly durable and tear-resistant, providing added protection against harsh weather conditions and other environmental factors.
Gator Metal Roofing’s new underlayment product is available now and will be used on all new installations.
For more information, please watch this video https://youtu.be/DlLNj87dZ_U or visit the company's website at www.gatormetalroofing.com
Brian Moscarelli
Brian Moscarelli
Gator Metal Roofing
+1 888-202-2711
email us here