Two South Florida's youth leaders have made an unforgettable impression on the international stage

Adrian E. Sanchez and Joshua Strauss laid a rose to commemorate Patriarch Kiril and Exarch Stefan, who in selfless display of courage and humanity, played a decisive role in preventing the deportation of Bulgarian Jewry to the Nazy extermination camps 1943

B'nai B'rith Delegates in Sofia, Bulgaria - at the 2023 National commemoration events including church services by the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and a March of Tolerance, culminating in the Monument of Salvation.