Two South Florida's youth leaders have made an unforgettable impression on the international stage
AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- B’nai B’rith of South Florida sent two exceptional high school scholars, Joshua Straus Honors-Student at David Posnack Jewish High School in Broward County, and Adrian E. Sanchez Honors-Student of Don Soffer Aventura High School in Miami-Dade County, to represent the State of Florida in Sofia, Bulgaria, at the National Celebration of the 80th Anniversary of The Holocaust Survivors of Bulgaria during World-War II.
Adrian E. Sanchez and Joshua Strauss laid a rose to commemorate Patriarch Kiril and Exarch Stefan, who in selfless display of courage and humanity, played a decisive role in preventing the deportation of Bulgarian Jewry to the Nazy extermination camps 1943
B'nai B'rith Delegates in Sofia, Bulgaria - at the 2023 National commemoration events including church services by the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and a March of Tolerance, culminating in the Monument of Salvation.
The two young leaders participated on a journey including 20 outstanding community leaders and philanthropists, prominent personalities, acclaimed entrepreneurs, faculty associates of the renowned educational institution Olami ORT school from Mexico, media emissaries and representatives. They participated in official visits to Jewish sites, attended meetings with high-level government officials, and were able to discuss matters of mutual interest. Demonstrated strong curiosity about Jewish history, Bulgarian culture and other international matters, as well as strong commitment representing the State of Florida with distinction, and exceptional diplomacy, leaving an impact that will be remembered for years to come.
The highlight of their journey was the scholars’ opportunity to partake in daily interactions with Dr. Dan Tartakovski, Board Member of B’nai B’rith International and Special Ambassador of the United Nations, who was recipient of the highest recognition of the Bulgarian country.
“An extraordinary privilege was granted to me when I was chosen to participate in these significant historic events. Having the opportunity to meet incredible personalities, and spend several days with Dr. Dan Tartakovski has been surreal. I felt mentored, I was able to develop deep and meaningful relationships that will undoubtedly leave a memorable mark on my personal, and later, on my professional life” said Adrian Sanchez.
The Bulgarian embassy in Mexico prearranged an informal meeting with His Majesty King Simeon II of the Bulgarians, at his residence, to recognize Dr. Tartakovsky. Adrian and Joshua interacted with His Majesty and other personalities, highlighting extraordinary understanding of cultural norms and customs.
At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bulgaria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova granted the Golden Laurel Branch, the highest and most prestigious recognition of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, upon honored community leader and philanthropist Dr. Dan Tartakovski. Distinctionawarded in acknowledgement of his continuous philanthropic efforts, unwavering support for the Bulgarian community in Mexico, invaluable contributions towards the preservation and growth of Bulgarian culture, and his unwavering stand against anti-Semitism.
The ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished personalities and representatives of the Bulgarian government, including the former President of Bulgaria, the Mexican Consul to Bulgaria Valentin Modev, the Israeli Ambassador to Bulgaria Yoram Elron, David Baron representing Israel Bonds, members of the Board from B’nai B’rith International Gina Strauss and Uri Strauss, and representatives from various institutions from Mexico, the United States, and Israel, among others.
Dr. Dan Tartakovski has achieved astonishing endeavors, attended significant assemblies as head of the BBI delegation. He is a member and founder of Yad-Vashem Mexico and advised Mr. Mario Kreutzberger in the documentary "Testigos del Silencio." 2006, to date, he has managed to carry out the Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust in the Chamber of Deputies. Dr. Tartakovski, as a member of the delegation of B'nai B'rith International, also held an audience with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, where he handed a Chumash to Pope Francis, accompanied by Youth Leader Joshua Strauss and a group of leaders.
“This has been a profound experience in every level. Dr Tartakovski has been my mentor for many years. I feel privileged and humbled by the opportunity to be there while he received his award. I feel empowered to cultivate my leadership abilities. Through this journey, I have discovered the art of inspiring others to achieve greatness, and continuously advance my personal growth by strongly upholding principles of virtue and integrity." commented Joshua Strauss.
Joshua Strauss is known for his dedication and teamwork. He has been recognized as a well-rounded, professional student and team player with success managing multiple academic projects, working, and volunteering. Joshua has been an active participant in two school clubs and a youth leader-volunteer at B’nai B’rith International since 2017. He has participated in several outstanding international projects, including the "Torah Project" where a Chumash was given to Pope Francis at the Vatican, the B’nai B’rith International forum in Portugal, and the Jewish community of Bulgaria.
Strauss also participated in environmental causes, collected supplies for Haiti and Champlain tower victims, toys for the Miami-Dade Christmas toy drive, and participated in food drives and fundraisers for BBSF. In addition, Joshua has been employed at his family's firm since 2012.
Adrian E. Sanchez on the other hand, well-rounded award-winning student, coursing a rigorous program with academic achievements, young investor and entrepreneur, has exhibited strong financial acumen and decision-making skills. Founder of ASClever, Adrian is currently overseeing the development of a young and fun sticker brand intended for young audiences, aimed at reducing poverty through social initiatives that donate items and funds to underprivileged families in Colombia.
Adrian has been a youth leader-volunteer at B’nai B’rith of South Florida since 2022, and youth-leader volunteer at the Fundacion Colombiana de Servicios Comunitarios in Colombia since 2016. Adrian has a deep understanding of the challenges facing underprivileged families and is committed to social responsibility and community engagement locally and internationally. During the pandemic, he led a small team of teenagers to collect essentials and funds helping a specific family facing severe poverty, showcasing exceptional leadership and organizational skills. Adrian also collaborated with leaders from Jewish and Catholic organizations to help a child experiencing severe brain-bleeding due to malnutrition. Furthermore, Adrian played competitive soccer for ten years, and during his early years, participated in chess and piano competitions.
The two young leaders will embark on a journey to Colombia this summer of 2023. With B’nai B’rith of South Florida as their guiding force, they are determined to make a significant impact in the developing country. Joshua Strauss and Adrian E. Sanchez, outstanding scholars. Their representation is testament to their commitment to promoting cross-cultural understanding and fostering positive relationships throughout the world.
B'nai B'rith International
B'nai B'rith of South Florida
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube