Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll Name Western Mass Director and Deputy Director  

Springfield — Yesterday, Governor Maura T. Healey announced at the Springfield Chamber of Commerce Beacon Hill Summit that she has hired Kristen Elechko of Northampton as Western Massachusetts Director and LaMar Cook of Springfield as Deputy Director. Together, Elechko and Cook will lead the Governor’s Western Mass office in Springfield, which opens on Monday, May 1st, and will serve as the primary liaisons for Western Mass residents to the Governor’s Office.

“Lieutenant Governor Driscoll and I are committed to leading an administration for all of Massachusetts, and that means making sure that the people of Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden and Berkshire counties have a direct line to my office,” said Governor Healey. “Kristen and LaMar are two proven leaders with deep ties to Western Mass – they know the communities, they know the businesses, they know the needs and opportunities of the region. We’re excited to welcome them to the administration and encourage residents to get in touch with them.”

"This dynamic Western Massachusetts duo will make a major impact on the region. Kristen and LaMar are well-known and trusted leaders in Western Mass and I’m excited for even more residents to get to know them,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “They both have the drive, experience and vision to deliver results for their region – and they will have the support of the Governor and I each step of the way.

“I am honored that Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll have placed their trust in me to lead their Western Mass Office alongside LaMar Cook,” said Director Elechko. “Together, we are excited to dive into the issues facing residents and help Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll deliver results for our communities.”

Elechko brings over a decade of campaign and community experience advocating for Western Mass. She most recently served as Regional Director for Senator Ed Markey where she was the Senator’s point person for all matters related to Central and Western Mass. She also has a wealth of political, nonprofit and business experience, including holding interim leadership roles at Cancer Connection and the Womens’ Fund of WMass Leadership Institute for Political and Public Impact (LIPPI), along with many years working in the outdoor industry. She has a Bachelor of Arts in History from Mount Holyoke College and a Masters of Nonprofit Management at Regis University.

Cook is a major presence in the Springfield business community. He is co-founder of the Back to School Brighter Initiative, which provides children in Springfield a fresh start to their academic year with free haircuts, backpacks, and school supplies. He also brings extensive experience in the hospitality and tourism industry, most recently serving as Director of Hotel UMass, the best rated hotel in Amherst. He is a member of the Springfield Community Preservation Committee and a Board Member of the Massachusetts Lodging Association. He received a certificate in hospitality & tourism management from Florida Atlantic University and a degree in Political Science & Government from Western New England University.

Together, Elechko & Cook will be responsible for collaborating with stakeholders, constituents and local municipalities on issues concerning the Western Mass region. Constituents can visit the office in Springfield at the State Office Building, 436 Dwight St., Suite 300 in Springfield or call 413-784-1200.

Elechko and Cook's headshot can be found here.

