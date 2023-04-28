REED PR sees significant growth with new hires, promotion
REED Public Relations continues growing in its second decade of business after hiring three new team members and promoting another.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- REED PUBLIC RELATIONS ANNOUNCES VP PROMOTION,
ADDS THREE TO ACCOUNT TEAM
The agency hires the first two account coordinator training participants, adds an account manager and promotes a longtime employee to Vice President.
A full-service public relations and marketing agency— continues growing in its second decade of business after hiring three new team members and promoting another. Tayhlor Blackwell has been promoted to vice president for REED. Jessi Boozer has been named account manager, while Brook Farrell and Kate Shepherd have joined the agency full-time as account coordinators.
“This is an exciting period of growth at REED, and we need a strong team to support that expansion,” said Lauren Reed, President & Founder of REED Public Relations. “Our client roster has seen significant growth in the past year, both in existing scope and new business, and we’re adding creative, well-rounded people to our team. It’s a larger staff than we’ve ever had, and I’m so excited for Tayhlor’s role in professional development as she fine-tunes the amazing skills we have on hand through leadership and encouragement.”
Blackwell received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Middle Tennessee State University. She has been employed by REED since 2018, when she joined the team as an intern, receiving multiple promotions and most recently serving as Director. Blackwell oversees the team’s professional development program in addition to her account duties.
Boozer attended Belmont University, receiving her Bachelor of Arts in public relations. Before joining REED, she honed her communications skills with public relations and marketing agency roles in Nashville.
Farrell and Shepherd joined REED last year through the company’s inaugural account coordinator training program, which gives promising young public relations professionals a place to grow and learn crucial skills while on the job. After completing the 90-day program, both were offered full-time account coordinator roles.
Originally from Dayton, Ohio, Farrell is a graduate of Auburn University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations. In addition to her role in strategic communications on client accounts, Farrell is a key member of REED’s Be The Good program, working on sustainability efforts in the office and beyond.
Shepherd obtained her Bachelor of Arts in public relations from California State Polytechnic University-Pomona. Her keen writing skills are utilized across all client accounts, and she assists in the company’s Be The Good program through service trip management.
About REED Public Relations
REED Public Relations, LLC is a full-service public relations and marketing agency based in Nashville, Tenn. REED serves clients nationwide and across dozens of industries by developing and executing strategic communications campaigns including attention-grabbing events, social media marketing and smart messaging. REED was founded in 2012 and is a proud member of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN). The firm is also actively involved with the Nashville chapter of the Public Relations Society of America and the International Association of Business Communicators. To learn more or contact REED Public Relations, visit reedpublicrelations.com.
Amanda Virgillito
REED Public Relations
amanda@reedpublicrelations.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram