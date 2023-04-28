David Brown Foundation, Inc. Seeks Support for Homeless LGBTQ+ Youth, Battered Women & Releasing Non-Violent Offenders

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- David Brown Foundation, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to helping vulnerable populations, is seeking support for their mission to provide shelter, resources, and assistance to homeless LGBTQ+ youth, battered women, and non-violent offenders.

Discrimination and rejection from families often leave LGBTQ+ youth disproportionately affected by homelessness. David Brown Foundation, Inc. aims to provide safe shelter, resources, and support to these young individuals, helping them rebuild their lives and find stability.

The organization also plans to operate a women's shelter to provide a safe haven for those fleeing domestic violence. Domestic violence affects countless women, and the shelter offers a safe place for them to seek refuge, access resources, and receive counseling and advocacy to break free from abusive situations.

In addition, David Brown Foundation, Inc. assists non-violent offenders in paying their bail to reduce pretrial imprisonment. Many individuals who are arrested and charged with non-violent offenses may lack the financial means to pay bail, resulting in prolonged periods of pretrial imprisonment that can have devastating consequences on their lives and families. The organization covers 10% of their bail, allowing them to obtain a bail bond and to await trial outside of jail. Permitting them to maintain their livelihoods while navigating the legal system.

To start providing these vital services, David Brown Foundation, Inc. relies on the generosity of donors. Contributions will directly support the provision of shelter, resources, counseling, and bail assistance to those in need. Donations can be made online at www.davidbrownfoundation.org or checks can be made payable to: David Brown Foundation, Inc and mailed to 3940 Laurel Canyon Blvd. PMB 1413. Studio City, CA 91604. As a 501(c)3 foundation, all donations are tax deductible.

"We kindly request your support to help us further our mission," said David Brown, Founder of David Brown Foundation, Inc. "Any contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve."

Donors are encouraged to support David Brown Foundation, Inc. in their efforts to make a positive impact on the lives of homeless LGBTQ+ youth, battered women, and releasing non-violent offenders in the community.

Foundation has submitted their 501(c)3 application and it's currently pending approval.

For more information, visit

www.davidbrownfoundation.org or contact help@davidbrownfoundation.org