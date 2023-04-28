Manchin Urges Biden to Negotiate with McCarthy

April 27, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement urging President Biden to negotiate with Speaker McCarthy to avoid defaulting on our national debt.

“The clock is ticking on this debt ceiling crisis and the American people will pay the economic price if President Biden continues to refuse to sit down and negotiate a commonsense compromise that would prevent a historic default. Speaker McCarthy did his job and he passed a bill that would prevent default and finally begin to rein in federal spending. While I do not agree with everything proposed, it remains the only bill moving through Congress that would prevent default and that cannot be ignored. It has now been 85 days since the President sat down with the Speaker. Only the President can prevent this from becoming a full-blown domestic crisis. For the sake of our nation that we all serve, I urge the President to put politics and partisanship aside, come to the table and negotiate a real compromise that saves America from this impending economic catastrophe.”