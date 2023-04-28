The Voice of "Air" is Claire Marie
Memorable vocal on popular new release belongs to soulful young artist.
It draws you into this atmosphere that you wish would never end!”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the end of the album, on its last track, suddenly there is a fresh sound that captures your attention, a voice like a warm breeze lifts the music upward. Meet Claire Marie. A bright young singer with a standout performance on the new independent release, Enter the Muses.
— The Hand Edition
Claire Marie has quietly thrived in the indie music scene for years. Her rich alto was a prized feature of the DC acapella group, the Vibes. Last year her vocal, “One and Only” was a top streaming track on her collaborator Ed Gumbrecht’s debut album, Colorshow. Now “Air” is the song garnering attention for the singer’s artful performance. It was originally intended as an ensemble piece with full band, broad harmonies and a strong beat. When Claire Marie recorded her vocal track, producer Eric Michael Lichter changed direction. “Claire’s interpretation of the lyric and melody was pure. We adjusted the music to follow her lead.” The result is a beautiful rendering of the rhythmic wind as it makes its way through the events of our lives. Claire’s voice carries the song high above small worries.
Canada’s Jaqueline Jax of AVA Radio named “Air” an early selection for Best Independent Song of 2023. She says, “Claire Marie's poetic delivery is like a refreshing breeze.” Rock Cabeza boasts “It reminds us of the Taylor Swift duo with Bon Ivor on Folklore.” And The Hand Edition raves, “Claire Marie's voice is truly charismatic. It draws you into this atmosphere that you wish would never end!”
In the first weeks since its release Claire’s performance is streaming in fifty-six countries around the globe and has been added to more than fifty leading playlists. It’s album, Enter the Muses has been featured in Spotify’s Radio Playlist, Release Radar, Discover Weekly and Daily Mix.
Where will she go from here? Her song answers knowingly: Everywhere.
Listen to Claire Marie’s performance of “Air” at https://open.spotify.com/track/7bFKYKkry3gfvAl0l8YiTt?si=d15c058297334a5d
