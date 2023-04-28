Oregon’s Capital Pawn Travels to Washington D.C. for Capitol Hill Visit
Industry leaders meet with members of Congress to advocate for the pawn industry.
We hope that our visit to the Capitol will inspire more pawnbrokers to get involved and advocate for the issues that matter to them”SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beth and Adam Anundi, owners of Capital Pawn in Oregon, took to Capitol Hill last week to meet with members of Congress to advocate for the pawn industry.
— Adam Anundi
Capital Pawn was part of the National Pawnbrokers Association's annual Legislative Conference. This conference brings pawnbrokers from across the United States to D.C. for an opportunity to have their voices heard by their elected officials.
Meeting with their representatives and senators, the Anundis presented their views on important issues, shared personal stories, and presented facts and figures that illustrate the impact of various policies on their communities and made recommendations to address these issues. "Traveling to D.C. and connecting with our representatives personally is such a valuable experience. It’s important that we educate our representatives and share our concerns and hopes for the future of our industry and the communities we work with," states Beth Anundi.
With nearly 100 pawnbrokers in attendance, the conference highlighted the power of the pawn industry coming together to make their voices heard and influence their elected officials' decisions. "We hope that our visit to the Capitol will inspire more pawnbrokers to get involved and advocate for the issues that matter to them," said Adam Anundi. For more information, please contact Capital Pawn at cappawn.com.
