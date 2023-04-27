Advocacy Efforts and Issues Put Forward by Pawnbrokers
Dynasty Jewelry and Loan Visits Congress Members in Washington, D.C.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ben and Joel Levinson with Dynasty Jewelry and Loan in Norcross, Georgia, were on Capitol Hill last week to meet with members of Congress and staff to advocate for important issues affecting the pawnbroking industry. As part of the National Pawnbrokers Association's annual Legislative Conference, pawnbrokers from across the United States came to D.C. to have their voices heard by Washington officials.
Speaking directly with their representatives, senators, and staff, Ben and Joel discussed important industry issues. "The trip to D.C. is always a wonderful experience that allows us to engage in the democratic process. We believe in the power of dialogue and collaboration to tackle the issues affecting our industry. We can work together to create positive change by engaging with and educating our representatives," notes Ben Levinson.
With nearly 100 pawnbrokers in attendance, the Legislative Conference highlighted the power of the pawn industry coming together to make their voices heard. "Our visit to the Capitol was a testament to the importance of civic engagement and advocacy in shaping public policy, states Joel Levinson. For more information, please contact Dynasty Jewelry and Loan at www.dynastypawn.com.
