Advocacy Efforts and Issues Put Forward by Pawnbrokers

Atlanta Pawnbrokers to Washington DC

Atlanta Pawnbrokers to Washington DC

Atlanta Pawnbrokers to Washington DC 2

Atlanta Pawnbrokers to Washington DC 2

Dynastypawn.com

Dynastypawn.com

Dynasty Jewelry and Loan Visits Congress Members in Washington, D.C. 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ben and Joel Levinson with Dynasty Jewelry and Loan in Norcross, Georgia, were on Capitol Hill last week to meet with members of Congress and staff to advocate for important issues affecting the pawnbroking industry. As part of the National Pawnbrokers Association's annual Legislative Conference, pawnbrokers from across the United States came to D.C. to have their voices heard by Washington officials. 
 
Speaking directly with their representatives, senators, and staff, Ben and Joel discussed important industry issues. "The trip to D.C. is always a wonderful experience that allows us to engage in the democratic process. We believe in the power of dialogue and collaboration to tackle the issues affecting our industry. We can work together to create positive change by engaging with and educating our representatives," notes Ben Levinson. 
 
With nearly 100 pawnbrokers in attendance, the Legislative Conference highlighted the power of the pawn industry coming together to make their voices heard. "Our visit to the Capitol was a testament to the importance of civic engagement and advocacy in shaping public policy, states Joel Levinson. For more information, please contact Dynasty Jewelry and Loan at www.dynastypawn.com.

Erika Brooks
The Pawnbroker Network
+13134102343 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Advocacy Efforts and Issues Put Forward by Pawnbrokers

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Erika Brooks
The Pawnbroker Network
+13134102343 ext.
Company/Organization
The Pawnbroker Network
7590 Thornapple River Drive SE, -
Caledonia, Michigan, 49316
United States
+1 313-410-2343
Visit Newsroom
About

The Pawnbroker Network is an award-winning Marketing and Public Relations firm that serves the pawn industry.

http://www.pawnbrokernetwork.com

More From This Author
Oregon’s Capital Pawn Travels to Washington D.C. for Capitol Hill Visit
Advocacy Efforts and Issues Put Forward by Pawnbrokers
National Pawn Takes to the Hill to Meet with Congress Members
View All Stories From This Author