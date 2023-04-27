BERNINA Announces Organizational Changes Across Departments

AURORA, Ill., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA is excited to announce changes within the organization as they continue to strengthen the well-known BERNINA and bernette brands. These internal changes have been designed to embrace the growth and opportunities for the premium sewing and longarm manufacturer.



Bill Butler will transition from BERNINA's head of sales to the bernette Business Manager. In the new role, Butler will be spearheading bernette's growth across the BERNINA organization and their dealer networks.

BERNINA welcomes Rebekah Hood as the new Vice President of Sales for BERNINA. Hood brings experience in sales marketing and product development within the crafting space and will oversee and lead the BERNINA sales team.

Heather Grant will transition from Manager of BERNINA Education Programs to district manager. Grant's focus will be working closely with the District Q dealers to grow BERNINA business.

Christine O'Neil, Director HR, has been promoted to Chief Human Resource Officer (CMRO).



Christy Burcham, Director of Education and Training, has been promoted to Vice President of Education and Training.

Michaelynn Rose, Director of Marketing, has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing.



"From welcoming Rebekah Hood to celebrating the promotions within our sales, education, and marketing departments, the changes within the organization are exciting," said Paul Ashworth, president to BERNINA. "These individuals have been assets to BERNINA over the years and I'm confident they will all continue the momentum for the BERNINA and bernette brands."



ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA's blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

CONTACT: Samantha Shreve

PHONE: 773-208-7707

EMAIL: samantha@lolacharlescommunications.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f146925d-84fb-4743-89d4-847b40765894

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebb36504-5acc-4ffb-9c9a-4e8fda145e53

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f574049d-413a-44b8-82e6-0e5a43c1d37c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24b5d6ab-9834-4d11-8397-be67b3fdc5d4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed8179ac-0ce6-4552-84d9-8f25e02ac568

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/781b2a99-64ef-42c7-bef9-4d8135dbd922