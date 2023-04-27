Submit Release
Free Heating Grants in Derbyshire now available on ECO 4 Flex Scheme

Residents of Derbyshire could now receive grants for insulation and heating to improve the energy efficiency of their homes. 

The New Eco 4 Scheme has started, and, in some areas, residents don’t need to be on benefits to claim the 100% fully funded Grants. Grants are now available for Gas Central Heating, Air Source Heat pumps, High Heat Retention Storage Heaters, Solar Panels & Insulation upgrades.

The Scheme targets the most in-efficient houses that have an EPC rating of E rated or below. If a property is E rated or below, and has a gross household income below £31,000 then it may qualify for these fully funded grants.  

With rising Energy prices, now is a great time to look at upgrading your heating system and insulation to counteract the rise in energy bills. This could save £100’s off annual bills by taking advantage of the generous grants available.

Warmer Home Uk are an approved provider of these heating grants and they are now taking applications on their website for grant qualification.  

Derbyshire residents can now complete the form at Warmer Home UK to qualify for a free central heating grant.

Visit: https://warmerhomeuk.co.uk

