Free Heating Grants in Derbyshire now available on ECO 4 Flex Scheme

Residents of Derbyshire could now receive grants for insulation and heating to improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

The New Eco 4 Scheme has started, and, in some areas, residents don’t need to be on benefits to claim the 100% fully funded Grants. Grants are now available for Gas Central Heating, Air Source Heat pumps, High Heat Retention Storage Heaters, Solar Panels & Insulation upgrades.

The Scheme targets the most in-efficient houses that have an EPC rating of E rated or below. If a property is E rated or below, and has a gross household income below £31,000 then it may qualify for these fully funded grants.

With rising Energy prices, now is a great time to look at upgrading your heating system and insulation to counteract the rise in energy bills. This could save £100’s off annual bills by taking advantage of the generous grants available.

