Chester County High School Receives Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award

Nashville, Tenn. – Chester County High School received the Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award by registering 85% of the eligible students who are 18 or older to vote.

“I applaud Chester County High School for earning the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Our office created the Anne Dallas Dudley Award program to encourage all eligible Tennessee high school students to get registered and participate in our electoral process. I appreciate the commitment of the Chester County Election Commission and these students, faculty and staff to increase voter registrations in the county.

High schools that register at least 85% of the eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award and those that register 100% of the eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award.

The Chester County Election Commission is excited to see Chester County High School achieve this award,” said Chester County Administrator of Elections Kathy Vest. “Having the opportunity to work with the high school has really helped us build a foundation between the election office and the students and faculty. Voter registration is only one of the ways we work together to ensure students are prepared to fulfill their civic responsibilities after graduation.”

Chester County High School, along with eight other high schools representing a total of eight counties, earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award. Thirteen Tennessee high schools in 13 counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level. All Tennessee public, charter, and private schools and home school associations could participate in the second annual Anne Dallas Dudley Award program.

“The right to vote is an opportunity for every American to have his or her voice heard,” said Chester County High School Principal Clay Murley. “Having such a large number of our eligible students registered to vote speaks to the importance Chester County High School places on students having a say in the democracy in which they live, work, and contribute. Our mission statement includes the desire for all students to “practice productive citizenship,” and we sincerely appreciate Secretary Tre Hargett’s recognition of our student-led team, our election commission, and our upcoming generation of citizens. Leading our students to practice productive citizenship requires diverse stakeholder involvement, and the efforts and investments in our students will yield positive results for years to come!”

The Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Award, launched in 2021, is named after renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley. She helped lead the successful effort to get the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified nationwide and in her home state. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to pass the Amendment giving women the right to vote.

The award is part of the Secretary of State’s civics engagement initiative to increase voter registration in Tennessee and prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award and other Department of State civic engagement efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.