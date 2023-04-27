Hardin County High School Receives Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award

Nashville, Tenn. – Hardin County High School received the Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award by registering 100% of the eligible students who are 18 or older to vote.

“The Hardin County High School students, faculty and staff and Hardin County Election Commission should be proud of registering 100% of eligible students to vote,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Our office created the Anne Dallas Dudley Award program to encourage all eligible Tennessee high school students to get registered and participate in our electoral process. I applaud their commitment to increasing the number of registered voters in Hardin County.”

High schools that register 100% of the eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award and those that register at least 85% of the eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award.

“The Hardin County Election Commission is thrilled that 100% of eligible high school students took part in the Anne Dallas Dudley initiative and registered to vote,” said Hardin County Administrator of Elections Jeanette Cronise. “This level of participation earned them the gold award and we couldn’t be prouder. The partnership with our local high school was unprecedented and together it enabled students to easily register. Our goal is to continue this initiative with each senior class and encourage all student to VOTE!”

Hardin County High School and 12 other Tennessee high schools in 13 counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. Nine Tennessee high schools in eight counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award. All Tennessee public, charter, and private schools and home school associations could participate in the second annual Anne Dallas Dudley Award program.

“Through the amazing efforts of our students, our Guidance Counselors: Katie Smith, Wendi Harville, Andrea Miller and Misty Franks, our Senior Teachers: Vivian Ruth and Lisa Wyatt, our Student Ambassadors: Kensley Peevyhouse and Emma Oakley, and collaboration from our principal Wes Wilkerson and Sped teacher Lisa Coy, the students of Hardin County High School stepped up to the plate and chose to exercise their voice in our American Government. It is a great honor for our students to be recognized by Secretary Hargett and his office,” said Hardin County High School American Government Teacher Annette Cox.

-

The Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Award, launched in 2021, is named after renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley. She helped lead the successful effort to get the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified nationwide and in her home state. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to pass the Amendment giving women the right to vote.

The award is part of the Secretary of State’s civics engagement initiative to increase voter registration in Tennessee and prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award and other Department of State civic engagement efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.