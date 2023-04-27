DCI, Local Authorities Investigating Suspicious Death in Union County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, April 27, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that the state Division of Criminal Investigation and local authorities are investigating a suspicious death that occurred Wednesday in Union County.

DCI officials say one body was found and no arrests have been made. The public is not in danger.

“A young child was found safe by law enforcement,” said Attorney General Jackley.

More information will be released when available.

