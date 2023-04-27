Change Catalyst Announces Rebrand to Empovia with Focus on Empowered Learning and Development Solutions
After nearly a decade of driving diversity, equity, and inclusion, the company offers expanded training and coaching and a new eLearning platform at Empovia.co.
After years of working with Fortune 500 companies and NGOs on in-person training, we are excited to scale our impact through innovative eLearning courses.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Change Catalyst, an innovative learning partner in the diversity, equity, and inclusion space, has announced its transition to Empovia, with a renewed focus on empowered learning and development solutions. Empovia is not a new company, but a new brand identity surrounding a renewed mission to build a more equitable and sustainable world. With the new name, logo, and website, also comes the launch of an eLearning platform with courses available on demand, live (virtual), and expanded training services. The research-based curriculum that Change Catalyst has been implementing, improving, and evolving since 2014 are now available for all individuals and teams at Empovia.co.
— Melinda Briana Epler, CEO of Empovia
The Empovia eLearning platform provides accessible and affordable training solutions for individuals and organizations seeking to develop empathy, equity, inclusion, sustainability, and inclusive leadership skills. The platform will offer a variety of courses, from introductory to advanced concepts, to help stakeholders develop their personal skills and implement change in their communities and workplace environments. Empovia courses are built by a diverse and passionate team of learning designers with expert instructors and a focus on dynamic and engaging learning practices.
“Google began working with Change Catalyst (now Empovia!) nearly a decade ago supporting our work in racial equity and justice,” said Chris Genteel, Director of Procurement ESG, Supplier Diversity & Sustainability, at Google, “Empovia have long been leaders in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Belonging, and Allyship, and each engagement with Melinda, Wayne, and team becomes a learning experience. Engaging with Empovia fosters in people, communities, and businesses greater awareness, empathy, and advocacy skills. Google has, and I have, trusted Empovia with our DEI impact, and I am excited to see how Empovia will continue this legacy.”
Empovia's mission is to build a more equitable and sustainable world for current and future generations. The company recognizes that education and skill development are key drivers of personal, organizational, and cultural change, and it is contributing to these goals through its ever-growing course offerings.
"The world has changed since we began our work. We are proud of the impact we’ve made in the tech industry and beyond, and now companies are ready for science-based, research-backed learning solutions that move people to action," said Melinda Briana Epler, CEO of Empovia. “After years of working with Fortune 500 companies and NGOs on in-person training, we are excited to scale our impact through innovative eLearning courses.”
In conjunction with the new eLearning platform, Empovia partners with large and small organizations through speaking engagements, training and workshops, coaching and advising, and custom learning and development solutions, offering teams access to a wide range of courses and training opportunities. With its renewed focus on learning and development, Empovia is poised to make a significant impact within partnering organizations and contribute to building a better world for all.
As a Certified B Corp, Empovia unveiled their refined vision statement: A world where all innovations and cultures are founded in empathy, equity, sustainability, and justice.
For more information, please visit Empovia's website at https://empovia.co/.
