Orvillo Ricks' "The Spookster" Takes Readers on a Thrilling and Patriotic Adventure.
A unique Novel that it's a dual storybook, featuring crime thriller "The Spookster" and a beautifully written, extremely witty, romance novel, "Paul and Dawn."BROOKLN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Orvillo Ricks - AmazonKDP
Orvillo Ricks, an author inspired by the works of Louis L’Amour, Ernest Hemingway, Agatha Cristie, and Ray Bradbury, has released his latest book, "The Spookster." This captivating novel follows the journey of Willis Dash, a patriotic hero who takes on a world filled with crime and corruption.
"The Spookster" is a thrilling and patriotic adventure that will keep readers on the edge of their seats. It is actually two great stories for the price of one. As Willis Dash navigates a world full of cunning and ruthless enemies, he is aided by the mysterious and elusive Spookster, who is always watching over him. Along the way, Jacob falls in love with a brave and beautiful girl named Emily, and together they embark on a heartwarming journey that will leave readers rooting for their love to prevail.
Orvillo Ricks is a master storyteller who expertly weaves together action, suspense, and patriotism in "The Spookster." This book is perfect for anyone who loves adventure and thrills, as well as a strong dose of American patriotism.
Readers will be transported to a world where the line between good and evil is starkly drawn, and where the courage and determination of one man can make all the difference. As Willis Dash fights to protect American interests both at home and abroad, he inspires readers to embrace their own sense of patriotism and stand up for what they believe in.
"The Spookster" is available now on Amazon in both paperback and eBook formats.
Amazon: https://amzn.to/3Kc7qMI
About the Author:
Orvillo Ricks is a novelist and storyteller who is passionate about sharing the beauty of words with readers of all ages and genres. His mantra is "the glass is half full," and he always looks for the positive in life. Inspired by the works of Louis L’Amour, Ernest Hemingway, Agatha Cristie, and Ray Bradbury, Orvillo aspires to be a great novelist like them.
About the Book:
"The Spookster" follows the journey of Willis Dash, a patriotic hero who takes on a world full of crime and corruption. Aided by the mysterious and elusive Spookster, Willis fights to protect American interests both at home and abroad. This thrilling and patriotic adventure is perfect for anyone who loves action, suspense, and a strong dose of American patriotism.
