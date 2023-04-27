Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,093 in the last 365 days.

FinWise Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- - Net Income of $3.9 million for First Quarter of 2023-

- Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.29 for First Quarter of 2023-

MURRAY, Utah, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Loan originations were $0.9 billion, compared to $1.2 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $2.5 billion for the first quarter of the prior year
  • Net interest income was $12.1 million, compared to $12.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $13.0 million for the first quarter of the prior year
  • Net Income was $3.9 million, compared to $6.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $9.4 million for the first quarter of the prior year
  • Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.29 for the quarter, compared to $0.49 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $0.70 for the first quarter of the prior year
  • Efficiency ratio was 52.5%, compared to 45.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and 36.7% for the first quarter of the prior year
  • Annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was 11.1%, compared to 19.1% in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and 31.4% in the first quarter of the prior year
  • Asset quality remained solid with a non-performing loans to total loans ratio of 0.2%

“We continued to leverage our resilient, differentiated and diverse business model to effectively navigate the challenging macroeconomic backdrop,” said Kent Landvatter, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of FinWise. “We remain laser focused on balancing the trade-off between loan growth and credit quality while managing capital prudently. As we look ahead, we anticipate industry-wide slowdown in loan originations to persist as we move through 2023. We will also continue to source new business opportunities, and invest for future growth while striving to maintain a strong capital and liquidity position. While this approach is expected to have an impact on our results in the current year, we believe it will enable us to emerge even stronger when the economy improves. We also believe these efforts will result in the creation of shareholder value over time.”

Selected Financial Data            
    For the Three Months Ended
($s in thousands, except per share amounts)   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   3/31/2022
             
Net Income   $ 3,861     $ 6,545     $ 9,434  
Diluted EPS   $ 0.29     $ 0.49     $ 0.70  
Return on average assets     3.8 %     6.6 %     9.4 %
Return on average equity     11.1 %     19.1 %     31.4 %
Yield on loans     17.24 %     19.04 %     17.74 %
Cost of deposits     3.18 %     1.98 %     0.79 %
Net interest margin     12.51 %     14.27 %     13.37 %
Efficiency ratio(1)     52.5 %     45.6 %     36.7 %
Tangible book value per share(2)   $ 11.26     $ 10.95     $ 9.77  
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(2)     32.6 %     34.9 %     29.4 %
Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR)     24.0 %     25.1 %     19.1 %

(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. The efficiency ratio is defined as total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. We believe this measure is important as an indicator of productivity because it shows the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.
(2) This measure is not a measure recognized under GAAP and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. We have not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee asset as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity as of each of the dates indicated.

Net Income
Net income was $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $9.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter and prior year period was primarily due to lower gain on sale, lower strategic program fees, and increased interest expense on deposits, partially offset by a reduction in non-interest expense and lower provision for income taxes.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $12.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $12.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter and prior year period was primarily due to an increase in the Bank’s deposit rates being paid to customers and lower average loans held for sale balances, partially offset by a shift in the Company’s mix of loans held for sale to those yielding higher rates, an increase in rates on our variable rate loans, and a continued rise in interest rates being paid on the Company’s cash balances at the Federal Reserve.

Loan originations totaled $0.9 billion for the first quarter of 2023, down from $1.2 billion for the prior quarter and $2.5 billion for the prior year period.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 12.51% compared to 14.27% for the prior quarter and 13.37% for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter and prior year period was primarily due to a reduction in average balances in the Company’s loans held for sale portfolio along with a shift in the Company’s deposit portfolio mix from lower costing deposits to higher costing deposits, partially offset by an increase in average balances in the Company’s loans held for investment portfolio.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company’s provision for credit losses was $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $3.2 million for the prior quarter and $2.9 million for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter and prior year period was primarily due to a decrease in strategic program loans held for investment and lower net charge-offs.

Non-interest Income

  For the Three Months Ended
($ in thousands) 3/31/2023   12/31/2022   3/31/2022
Noninterest income:          
Strategic Program fees $ 3,685     $ 4,487   $ 6,623  
Gain on sale of loans   187       4,163     5,052  
SBA loan servicing fees   591       547     387  
Change in fair value on investment in BFG   (85 )     430     (398 )
Other miscellaneous income   149       148     18  
Total noninterest income $ 4,527     $ 9,775   $ 11,682  


Non-interest income was $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $9.8 million for the prior quarter and $11.7 million for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter and prior year period was partly due to a reduction in gain on sale of loans primarily attributable to the Company’s decision to focus on interest income from the guaranteed portion of SBA loans the Company originates rather than on gain on sale income and lower strategic program fees resulting from a decline in loan origination volumes as well as a decrease in fair value of the Company’s investment in Business Funding Group, LLC (“BFG”). The prior quarter gain on sale of loans also included a one time adjustment of $2.3 million for the establishment of a Loan Trailing Fee asset.

Non-interest Expense

  For the Three Months Ended
($ in thousands) 3/31/2023   12/31/2022   3/31/2022
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,257     $ 5,805   $ 6,953  
Professional services   1,474       1,609     633  
Occupancy and equipment expenses   712       843     352  
(Recovery) impairment of SBA servicing asset   (253 )     779     (59 )
Other operating expenses   1,550       1,184     1,169  
Total noninterest expense $ 8,740     $ 10,220   $ 9,048  


Non-interest expense was $8.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $10.2 million for the prior quarter and $9.0 million for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to a recovery on the Company’s SBA servicing asset in the first quarter of 2023 which did not occur in the prior quarter as well as a decrease in salaries and employee benefits related to lower accruals for performance bonuses. The decrease from the prior year period was primarily due to the cessation in June 2022 of commission accruals related to the Company’s strategic lending program and reduced accruals for performance bonuses, partially offset by an increase in professional services primarily from consulting fees.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 52.5% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 45.6% for the prior quarter and 36.7% for the prior year period.

Tax Rate

The Company’s effective tax rate was 26.1% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 27.3% for the prior quarter and 25.4% for the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

The Company’s total assets were $442.3 million as of March 31, 2023, an increase from $400.8 million as of December 31, 2022 and $424.5 million as of March 31, 2022. The increase from December 31, 2022 was primarily due to an increase in certificates of deposits utilized to fund the Company’s loan portfolio and cash. The increase in total assets compared to March 31, 2022 was primarily due to an increase in deposits utilized to fund the Company’s held for investment loan portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in deposits and cash utilized to fund the Company’s held for sale loan portfolio.

The following table shows the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

  3/31/2023   12/31/2022   3/31/2022
($s in thousands) Amount   % of total loans   Amount   % of total loans   Amount   % of total loans
SBA $ 178,663   60.0 %   $ 145,172   55.8 %   $ 127,778   46.9 %
Commercial, non real estate   17,890   6.0 %     11,484   4.4 %     3,285   1.2 %
Residential real estate   30,994   10.4 %     37,815   14.5 %     30,772   11.3 %
Strategic Program loans   46,806   15.7 %     47,848   18.4 %     101,819   37.4 %
Commercial real estate   17,022   5.7 %     12,063   4.7 %     4,187   1.5 %
Consumer   6,351   2.1 %     5,808   2.2 %     4,711   1.7 %
Total period end loans $ 297,726   100.00 %   $ 260,190   100.0 %   $ 272,552   100.0 %

Note: SBA loans as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 include $0.6 million, $0.6 million and $1.0 million in PPP loans, respectively. SBA loans as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 include $75.9 million, $49.5 million and $53.2 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA. The held for investment balance on Strategic Programs with annual interest rates below 36% as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 was $6.9 million, $8.5 million and $13.8 million, respectively.

Total loans receivable as of March 31, 2023 was $297.7 million, an increase from $260.2 million and $272.6 million as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The increase compared to December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 was primarily due to increases in SBA 7(a) loan balances, commercial loan balances and commercial real estate loan balances, partially offset by decreases in Strategic Program loan balances.

The following table shows the Company’s deposit composition as of the dates indicated:

  As of
3/31/2023   12/31/2022   3/31/2022
($s in thousands) Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 79,930   28.3 %   $ 78,817   32.5 %   $ 127,330   45.9 %
Interest-bearing deposits:                      
Demand   42,030   14.8 %     50,746   20.8 %     7,919   2.8 %
Savings   7,963   2.8 %     8,289   3.4 %     7,089   2.6 %
Money market   12,993   4.6 %     10,882   4.5 %     53,434   19.3 %
Time certificates of deposit   140,276   49.5 %     94,264   38.8 %     81,688   29.4 %
Total period end deposits $ 283,192   100.0 %   $ 242,998   100.0 %   $ 277,460   100.0 %


Total deposits as of March 31, 2023 increased to $283.2 million from $243.0 million and $277.5 million as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The increase is primarily due to increases in brokered CDs which were primarily utilized for short term funding needs of the Company. The increase in interest-bearing demand deposits as of March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022 is primarily due to HSA deposits from Lively, Inc., a technology focused Health Savings Account provider. The decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and money markets as of March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022 is primarily due to decreases in deposit reserve account balances related to the Company’s strategic programs.

Total shareholders’ equity as of March 31, 2023 increased $3.9 million to $144.4 million from $140.5 million at December 31, 2022. Compared to March 31, 2022, total shareholders’ equity as of March 31, 2023 increased $19.4 million from $125.0 million. The increase from December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 was primarily due to the Company’s net income, partially offset by the repurchase of common stock under the Company’s share repurchase program.

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios

The following table presents the leverage ratios for the Bank as of the dates indicated as determined under the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation:

As of   2022  
Capital Ratios 3/31/2023   12/31/2022   3/31/2022   Well-Capitalized Requirement
Leverage Ratio 24.0 %   25.1 %   19.1 %   9.0 %


The Bank’s capital levels remain significantly above well-capitalized guidelines as of March 31, 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

As of March 31, 2023, the Company has repurchased a total of 143,573 shares for $1.4 million under the Company’s share repurchase program announced in August 2022.

Asset Quality

The Company adopted FASB's Topic 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("CECL") effective January 1, 2023. The impact of adoption as required by the standard was a one-time reduction to retained earnings of $0.2 million, net of the deferred tax impact. The Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”), formerly referred to as the Allowance for Loan Losses, increased on the effective date by $0.3 million and the reserve for unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets, increased by a de minimis amount, as a result of the adoption of CECL. Subsequent to adoption, the Company records adjustments to its ACL and reserve for unfunded commitments through the provision for credit losses in the consolidated statements of income. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.7 million.

Nonperforming loans were $0.7 million or 0.2% of total loans receivable, as of March 31, 2023, compared to $0.4 million or 0.1% of total loans receivable, as of December 31, 2022 and $0.7 million, or 0.2% of total loans receivable, as of March 31, 2022. As noted above, the provision for credit losses was $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to the provision for loan losses of $3.2 million for the prior quarter and $2.9 million for the prior year period. The Company’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 4.0% as of March 31, 2023 compared to the Company’s allowance for loan losses to total loans of 4.6% as of December 31, 2022 and 3.7% as of March 31, 2022.

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company’s net charge-offs were $2.9 million, compared to $3.2 million for the prior quarter and $2.8 million for the prior year period. The decrease in net charge-offs compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to lower net charge-offs related to retained strategic programs. The change in net charge-offs compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to higher net charge-offs related to SBA loans.

The following table presents a summary of changes in the allowance for loan losses and asset quality ratios for the periods indicated:

  For the Three Months Ended
($s in thousands) 3/31/2023   12/31/2022   3/31/2022
Allowance for Credit Losses:          
Beginning Balance $ 11,985     $ 11,968     $ 9,855  
Impact of ASU 2016-13 Adoption   257              
Adjusted Beginning Balance   12,242       11,968       9,855  
Provision for Credit Losses   2,668       3,202       2,947  
Charge offs          
SBA   (140 )           (31 )
Commercial, non real estate                
Residential real estate                
Strategic Program loans   (3,025 )     (3,440 )     (2,878 )
Commercial real estate                
Consumer         (62 )      
Recoveries          
SBA   5       9        
Commercial, non real estate               1  
Residential real estate                
Strategic Program loans   284       244       93  
Commercial real estate                
Consumer         64        
Ending Balance $ 12,034     $ 11,985     $ 9,987  
           
Asset Quality Ratios As of and For the Three Months Ended
($s in thousands, annualized ratios) 3/31/2023   12/31/2022   3/31/2022
Nonperforming loans $ 740     $ 356     $ 658  
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.2 %     0.1 %     0.2 %
Net charge offs to average loans   4.0 %     4.9 %     3.8 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment   4.4 %     5.1 %     5.0 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   4.0 %     4.6 %     3.7 %
Net charge offs $ 2,876     $ 3,185     $ 2,815  


Webcast and Conference Call Information

FinWise will host a conference call today at 5:30 PM ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. A simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations section of the website at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1601257&tp_key=beb6fa2e19.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investors.finwisebancorp.com for six months following the call.

Website Information

The Company intends to use its website, www.finwisebancorp.com, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Company’s website’s Investor Relations section. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website, in addition to following its press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), public conference calls, and webcasts. To subscribe to the Company’s e-mail alert service, please click the “Email Alerts” link in the Investor Relations section of its website and submit your email address. The information contained in, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference into or a part of this document or any other report or document it files with or furnishes to the SEC, and any references to the Company’s website are intended to be inactive textual references only.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah. FinWise operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered bank. FinWise currently operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise is a nationwide lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. Learn more at www.finwisebancorp.com.

Contacts

investors@finwisebank.com

media@finwisebank.com

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and its financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “projection,” “forecast,” “budget,” “goal,” “target,” “would,” “aim” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s industry and management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company’s control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: (a) the success of the financial technology industry, the development and acceptance of which is subject to a high degree of uncertainty, as well as the continued evolution of the regulation of this industry; (b) the ability of the Company’s Strategic Program service providers to comply with regulatory regimes, including laws and regulations applicable to consumer credit transactions, and the Company’s ability to adequately oversee and monitor its Strategic Program service providers; (c) the Company’s ability to maintain and grow its relationships with its Strategic Program service providers; (d) changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters, including the application of interest rate caps or maximums; (e) the Company’s ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes in the industry or implement new technology effectively; (f) conditions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the severity and duration of the associated economic slowdown either nationally or in the Company’s market areas, and the response of governmental authorities to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Company’s participation in Covid-19-related government programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program; (g) system failure or cybersecurity breaches of the Company’s network security; (h) the Company’s reliance on third-party service providers for core systems support, informational website hosting, internet services, online account opening and other processing services; (i) general economic conditions, either nationally or in the Company’s market areas (including interest rate environment, government economic and monetary policies, the strength of global financial markets and inflation and deflation), that impact the financial services industry and/or the Company’s business; (j) increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions and other companies that offer banking services; (k) the Company’s ability to measure and manage its credit risk effectively and the potential deterioration of the business and economic conditions in the Company’s primary market areas; (l) the adequacy of the Company’s risk management framework; (m) the adequacy of the Company’s allowance for loan losses (“ALL”); (n) the financial soundness of other financial institutions; (o) new lines of business or new products and services; (p) changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations and loan products, including specifically the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes to the status of the Bank as an SBA Preferred Lender; (q) changes in the value of collateral securing the Company’s loans; (r) possible increases in the Company’s levels of nonperforming assets; (s) potential losses from loan defaults and nonperformance on loans; (t) the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and the risks it faces with respect to claims and litigation initiated against the Company; (u) the inability of small- and medium-sized businesses to whom the Company lends to weather adverse business conditions and repay loans; (v) the Company’s ability to implement aspects of its growth strategy and to sustain its historic rate of growth; (w) the Company’s ability to continue to originate, sell and retain loans, including through its Strategic Programs; (x) the concentration of the Company’s lending and depositor relationships through Strategic Programs in the financial technology industry generally; (y) the Company’s ability to attract additional merchants and retain and grow its existing merchant relationships; (z) interest rate risk associated with the Company’s business, including sensitivity of its interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities to interest rates, and the impact to its earnings from changes in interest rates; (aa) the effectiveness of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting and its ability to remediate any future material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (bb) potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft and cyber-crime and other disruptions in the Company’s computer systems relating to its development and use of new technology platforms; (cc) the Company’s dependence on its management team and changes in management composition; (dd) the sufficiency of the Company’s capital, including sources of capital and the extent to which it may be required to raise additional capital to meet its goals; (ee) compliance with laws and regulations, supervisory actions, the Dodd-Frank Act, capital requirements, the Bank Secrecy Act, anti-money laundering laws, predatory lending laws, and other statutes and regulations; (ff) the Company’s ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources; (gg) results of examinations of the Company by its regulators, including the possibility that its regulators may, among other things, require the Company to increase its ALL or to write-down assets; (hh) the Company’s involvement from time to time in legal proceedings, examinations and remedial actions by regulators; (ii) further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (jj) natural disasters and adverse weather, acts of terrorism, pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities, and other matters beyond the Company’s control; (kk) future equity and debt issuances; and (ll) other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.

The timing and amount of purchases under the Company’s share repurchase program will be determined by management based upon market conditions and other factors. Purchases may be made pursuant to a program adopted under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The program does not require the Company to purchase any specific number or amount of shares and may be suspended or reinstated at any time in the Company’s discretion and without notice.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each risk and uncertainty on its business or the extent to which any risk or uncertainty, or combination of risks and uncertainties, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.


FINWISE BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
($s in thousands)

  

As of
  3/31/2023   12/31/2022   3/31/2022
  (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
ASSETS          
Cash and cash equivalents          
Cash and due from banks $ 384   $ 386   $ 414
Interest-bearing deposits   105,225     100,181     116,232
Total cash and cash equivalents   105,609     100,567     116,646
Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost   13,880     14,292     10,986
Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost   449     449     449
Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value   25,413     23,589     73,805
Loans receivable, net   260,221     224,217     189,549
Premises and equipment, net   9,198     9,478     4,531
Accrued interest receivable   2,174     1,818     1,347
Deferred taxes, net   1,319     1,167     1,788
SBA servicing asset, net   5,284     5,210     5,225
Investment in Business Funding Group (BFG), at fair value   4,500     4,800     5,400
Operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets   4,855     5,041     7,178
Other assets   9,397     10,152     7,580
Total assets $ 442,299   $ 400,780   $ 424,484
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Liabilities          
Deposits          
Noninterest-bearing $ 79,930   $ 78,817   $ 127,330
Interest-bearing   203,262     164,181     150,130
Total deposits   283,192     242,998     277,460
Accrued interest payable   117     54     39
Income taxes payable, net   2,511     1,077     3,411
PPP Liquidity Facility   283     314     952
Operating lease liabilities   6,781     7,020     7,386
Other liabilities   5,062     8,858     10,281
Total liabilities   297,946     260,321     299,529
         
Shareholders’ equity          
Common Stock   13     13     13
Additional paid-in-capital   54,827     54,614     54,915
Retained earnings   89,513     85,832     70,027
Total shareholders’ equity   144,353     140,459     124,955
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 442,299   $ 400,780   $ 424,484


FINWISE BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
($s in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
  3/31/2023   12/31/2022   3/31/2022
Interest income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 12,342     $ 12,440   $ 13,156  
Interest on securities   72       73     39  
Other interest income   987       757     28  
Total interest income   13,401       13,270     13,223  
           
Interest expense          
Interest on deposits   1,295       624     261  
Interest on PPP Liquidity Facility             1  
Total interest expense   1,295       624     262  
Net interest income   12,106       12,646     12,961  
           
Provision for credit losses(1)   2,668       3,202     2,947  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   9,438       9,444     10,014  
           
Non-interest income          
Strategic Program fees   3,685       4,487     6,623  
Gain on sale of loans, net   187       4,163     5,052  
SBA loan servicing fees   591       547     387  
Change in fair value on investment in BFG   (85 )     430     (398 )
Other miscellaneous income   149       148     18  
Total non-interest income   4,527       9,775     11,682  
           
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits   5,257       5,805     6,953  
Professional services   1,474       1,609     633  
Occupancy and equipment expenses   712       843     352  
(Recovery) impairment of SBA servicing asset   (253 )     779     (59 )
Other operating expenses   1,550       1,184     1,169  
Total non-interest expense   8,740       10,220     9,048  
Income before income tax expense   5,225       8,999     12,648  
           
Provision for income taxes   1,364       2,454     3,214  
Net income $ 3,861     $ 6,545   $ 9,434  
           
Earnings per share, basic $ 0.30     $ 0.51   $ 0.74  
Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.29     $ 0.49   $ 0.70  
           
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   12,708,326       12,740,933     12,777,237  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   13,172,288       13,218,403     13,567,311  
Shares outstanding at end of period   12,824,572       12,831,345     12,788,810  
           
(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2023. The 2022 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.


FINWISE BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES
($s in thousands; Unaudited)     

For the Three Months Ended
3/31/2023   12/31/2022   3/31/2022
  Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate
Interest earning assets:                                  
Interest bearing deposits $ 88,038   $ 987   4.55 %   $ 78,619   $ 757   3.85 %   $ 79,855   $ 28   0.14 %
Investment securities   14,142     72   2.07 %     14,414     73   2.03 %     11,263     39   1.39 %
Loans held for sale   31,041     3,061   39.99 %     43,751     3,990   36.48 %     94,610     6,765   28.60 %
Loans held for investment   259,383     9,281   14.51 %     217,619     8,450   15.53 %     202,052     6,391   12.65 %
Total interest earning assets   392,604     13,401   13.84 %     354,403     13,270   14.98 %     387,780     13,223   13.64 %
Non-interest earning assets   22,813             21,208             13,794        
Total assets $ 415,417           $ 375,611           $ 401,574        
Interest bearing liabilities:                                  
Demand $ 41,532   $ 385   3.76 %   $ 44,115   $ 375   3.40 %   $ 6,344   $ 14   0.88 %
Savings   8,313     10   0.50 %     7,605     5   0.26 %     6,678     1   0.06 %
Money market accounts   12,089     58   1.96 %     15,109     45   1.19 %     31,889     22   0.28 %
Certificates of deposit   103,225     842   3.31 %     59,273     199   1.34 %     87,626     224   1.02 %
Total deposits   165,159     1,295   3.18 %     126,102     624   1.98 %     132,537     261   0.79 %
Other borrowings   297       0.35 %     330       0.35 %     985     1   0.41 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   165,456     1,295   3.18 %     126,432     624   1.97 %     133,522     262   0.79 %
Non-interest bearing deposits   91,701             96,581             137,750        
Non-interest bearing liabilities   16,602             17,164             11,553        
Shareholders’ equity   141,658             135,434             118,749        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 415,417             375,611             $ 401,574        
Net interest income and interest rate spread     $ 12,106   10.67 %       $ 12,646   13.01 %         $ 12,961   12.85 %
Net interest margin         12.51 %           14.27 %           13.37 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities         237.29 %           280.31 %           290.42 %

Note: Average PPP loans for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 were $0.6 million, $0.6 million and $1.0 million, respectively.


FINWISE BANCORP
SELECTED HISTORICAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA
($s in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited)

  As of and for the Three Months Ended
  3/31/2023   12/31/2022   3/31/2022
Selected Loan Metrics          
Amount of loans originated $ 908,190     $ 1,219,851     $ 2,511,306  
Selected Income Statement Data          
Interest income $ 13,401     $ 13,270     $ 13,223  
Interest expense   1,295       624       262  
Net interest income   12,106       12,646       12,961  
Provision for credit losses   2,668       3,202       2,947  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   9,438       9,444       10,014  
Non-interest income   4,527       9,775       11,682  
Non-interest expense   8,740       10,220       9,048  
Provision for income taxes   1,364       2,454       3,214  
Net income   3,861       6,545       9,434  
Selected Balance Sheet Data          
Total Assets $ 442,299     $ 400,779     $ 424,484  
Cash and cash equivalents   105,609       100,567       116,646  
Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost   13,880       14,292       10,986  
Loans receivable, net   260,221       224,217       189,549  
Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value   25,413       23,589       73,805  
SBA servicing asset, net   5,284       5,210       5,225  
Investment in Business Funding Group, at fair value   4,500       4,800       5,400  
Deposits   283,192       242,998       277,460  
PPP Liquidity Facility   283       314       952  
Total shareholders' equity   144,353       140,459       124,955  
Tangible shareholders’ equity (1)   144,353       140,459       124,955  
Share and Per Share Data          
Earnings per share - basic $ 0.30     $ 0.51     $ 0.74  
Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.29     $ 0.49     $ 0.70  
Book value per share $ 11.26     $ 10.95     $ 9.77  
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 11.26     $ 10.95     $ 9.77  
Weighted avg outstanding shares - basic   12,708,326       12,740,933       12,777,237  
Weighted avg outstanding shares - diluted   13,172,288       13,218,403       13,567,311  
Shares outstanding at end of period   12,824,572       12,831,345       12,788,810  
Capital Ratios          
Total shareholders' equity to total assets   32.6 %     34.9 %     29.4 %
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (1)   32.6 %     34.9 %     29.4 %
Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR)   24.0 %     25.1 %     19.1 %

(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. We have not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee asset as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity as of each of the dates indicated.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures

Efficiency ratio Three Months Ended
  3/31/2023   12/31/2022   3/31/2022
($s in thousands)          
Non-interest expense $ 8,740     $ 10,220     $ 9,048  
Net interest income   12,106       12,646       12,961  
Total non-interest income   4,527       9,775       11,682  
Adjusted operating revenue $ 16,633     $ 22,421     $ 24,643  
Efficiency ratio   52.5 %     45.6 %     36.7 %

Primary Logo

You just read:

FinWise Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more