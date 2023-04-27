Jurupa Community Services District Moves To A Lower Drought Level

The changes are in response to improved water supply conditions due to recent winter storms.

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. , April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Jurupa Community Services District, also known as JCSD, moved to ease drought restrictions at its meeting on Monday, April 24. This change marks the first time JCSD has modified its drought response level since 2016. The Board of Directors emphasized the need for all customers to continue water conservation as a way of life.

California has been experiencing multiple years of drought conditions, culminating in several emergency actions by Governor Gavin Newsom and the State Water Resources Control Board. Governor Newsom issued Executive Order N-7-22 on March 28, 2022, which mandated several drought actions, including requiring all water suppliers to move to a Level 2 drought response. Each level of an agency's drought response carries additional restrictions and conservation targets.

In anticipation of escalating drought conditions, the JCSD Board of Directors adopted a resolution on October 19, 2021, in Support of a Water Supply Alert. The Water Supply Alert called on customers to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15 percent. Since 2016, JCSD has been at a Drought Response Level 2, known as a Drought Caution, which restricts different types of water use deemed wasteful, and establishes a water conservation target.

Chirs Berch, JCSD's General Manager, said, "As the drought grew throughout California in 2021, JCSD proactively responded with increased education and conservation efforts." Berch continued, "Our community can be proud and confident in JCSD's leadership during the trying times of drought."

Following multiple years of drought and dry conditions, California received record-setting amounts of precipitation and snow through several large storms since January. According to the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, Riverside has received over 15 inches of rainfall, or nearly 140% of the annual average as of April 20. California has also experienced exceptional snowfall as a result of recent storms. At its fourth Phillips Station Snow Survey, the California Department of Water Resources recorded 126.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 54 inches, which is 221 percent of the April 3 average for that location.

As a result of the winter storms, Governor Newsom rolled back several drought emergency provisions that are no longer needed due to current water conditions. The Governor's action on March 24, 2023, ended the requirement that local water agencies implement level 2 of their drought contingency plans and several other measures.

The Board of Directors moved JCSD's drought response level down to a Level 1 – Drought Watch in response to improved water supply conditions and the Governor's recent actions. Level 1 is the lowest of the drought response levels. At Level 1, water use restrictions are voluntary, with an increase in public education and outreach efforts to enhance awareness of water conservation practices and a voluntary conservation target of up to 10 percent.

"We thank the residents of Jurupa Valley and Eastvale for their commitment to conservation during the drought and are grateful to be in a place where we can lift many restrictions," says JCSD Board President Lupe Nava. "While this year's historic rainfall has helped our region, we continue to encourage everyone to implement water conservation efforts, so we can continue to protect this precious resource."

According to the United States Drought Monitor, as of April 13, 2023, JCSD's service area is not experiencing any drought or abnormally dry conditions. Statewide, no region of California is experiencing Exceptional Drought, Extreme Drought, or Severe Drought conditions, and only 8% of California is experiencing Moderate Drought Conditions.

At JCSD's Board meeting on Monday, Community Affairs Supervisor Arman Tarzi reminded the audience of the need to continue protecting water resources. Tarzi said, "The increased volatility of California's climate, going from several years of extremely dry conditions to one of the wettest winters on record, proves that long-term water supply challenges will persist over the coming decades." Tarzi continued, "JCSD will continue to provide resources and financial incentives for customers to become more water efficient and conserve."

For more information on water efficiency and conservation, visit www.JCSD.us/Conservation.

Founded in 1956, the Jurupa Community Services District is a public governmental agency that provides services and programs to the cities of Jurupa Valley and Eastvale. It is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of five elected representatives from both cities. Serving over 130,000 people in a 40-square-mile area, JCSD provides a variety of community services and programs, including water, sewer, street lights, frontage landscape maintenance, graffiti abatement, and parks and recreation services.

Contact: Emily Fuentes, Public Outreach Specialist

(951) 685-7434

SOURCE Jurupa Community Services District