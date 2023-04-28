Film Producer, David Brown, announces formation of the David Brown Foundation to support homeless LGBTQ+ youth & more

Organization to Support Homeless LGBTQ+ Youth, Provide Shelter for Domestic Violence Victims, and Assist Non-Violent Offenders with Bail.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Film producer, David Brown is proud to announce the formation of the David Brown Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing support to vulnerable populations, including homeless LGBTQ+ youth, women fleeing domestic violence, and non-violent offenders in need of bail assistance.

Brown is someone who has personally experienced the challenges of parental addiction, domestic violence, and homelessness during his early years, Brown is passionate about giving back to the youth of today and making a positive impact on their lives.

"I'm thrilled to launch the David Brown Foundation and create a safe environment to help those in need," said Brown.

The David Brown Foundation will focus on three key areas of support:

1. Homeless LGBTQ+ Youth: Many LGBTQ+ youth face rejection and discrimination from their families, which can result in homelessness. The David Brown Foundation aims to provide safe shelter, resources, and support to these young individuals, helping them to rebuild their lives and thrive despite the challenges they face.

2. Women's Shelter for Battered Women: Domestic violence is a pervasive issue that affects millions of women worldwide. The David Brown Foundation will offer a shelter where women can seek refuge from abusive partners, receive emotional support, access resources for legal and medical assistance, and receive counseling and advocacy to help them heal and rebuild their lives free from violence.

3. Bail Assistance for Non-Violent Offenders: Many individuals who are arrested and charged with non-violent offenses may not have the financial means to pay bail, resulting in extended periods of pretrial imprisonment. The David Brown Foundation will provide financial assistance for bail, allowing non-violent offenders to await trial outside of jail and maintain their livelihoods while navigating the legal system.

Currently, the David Brown Foundation is in the process of securing its first location in Los Angeles, and hopes to open by September 2023. In the meantime, the "Bail Assistance Program" is now open for requests, serving nationwide. Those in need of assistance can email help@davidbrownfoundation.org for more information.

"We're committed to making a real difference in the lives of vulnerable populations and promoting social justice in our community," said Brown.’

To learn more about the David Brown Foundation and its initiatives, please visit www.davidbrownfoundation.org

The foundation’s 501(c)(3) non-profit status is currently pending.