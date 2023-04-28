22 DOGS RESCUED FROM CHINA’S MEAT TRADE ARRIVE IN LOS ANGELES TO THEIR FOREVER FAMILIES
Freedom flight was made possible by WeatherTech Founder/CEO, David MacNeil
We're delighted to have successfully flown these dogs to love and safety, and grateful for the best practices of animal health and inter-agency collaboration that hallmarked this journey.”INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- China Rescue Dogs (CRD), the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that rescues and rehabilitates dogs from China’s meat trade and helps find them loving homes in North America, this week successfully flew to Los Angeles 22 dogs that were rescued from a variety of locations across China. The flight was made possible, in part, by WeatherTech Founder/CEO David MacNeil. All of the dogs have been adopted by loving families across the United States, including Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Utah, and Virginia.
After completing extensive veterinary testing, microchipping, and other thorough documentation of each dog in China, all 22 pups safely endured the 12-hour flight to Los Angeles International Airport. Upon arrival, they were thoroughly re-inspected and cleared for entry by the USDA and CDC, after which they were introduced to their adoptive families, and transported to their forever homes.
“We are delighted to have successfully brought these dogs over, assuring them love and safety for the rest of their lives,” said Jill Stewart, co-founder of China Rescue Dogs. ”We’re also grateful for the best practices of animal health and inter-agency collaboration that were the hallmark of this particular journey. With our new Rue’s Kennels at LAX, we look forward to being able to help save as many dogs as possible.”
WeatherTech and its Founder/CEO, David MacNeil, played a key role in securing the freedom flight for these 22 dogs, and many others in the past. “WeatherTech has been contributing to saving the lives of these poor animals for years through China Rescue Dogs. I was first moved to action after seeing video of a sick Golden Retriever without use of its back legs being dragged by his neck. We named him Oden and were able to get him to America and save him,” said Mr. MacNeil. “We have nothing but compassion for animals that were bred in inhumane circumstances for their meat, exist locked in horrific cages, and cannot help themselves as they suffer terribly every day until they die. I cannot think of a more worthy charity that produces more tangible results than this one, that has helped so many dogs find new, wonderful homes in the US and Canada.”
China Rescue Dogs has its next mission identified: to fly more dogs to safety within the US in May, before the start of the annual Yulin Meat Festival which runs from June 26th through July 1. It is estimated that more than 10,000 dogs are killed and eaten during that festival alone. Annually across China, it is estimated that 10-15 million dogs are eaten, with figures cited as high as 50,000 per day. To fly more dogs to safety and loving forever homes in the US and Canada, donations are necessary to cover the associated costs. Donations can be made at https://chinarescuedogs.org/donate.
“It is especially important that we clear our shelters in China now - as far in advance of the Yulin Meat Festival as possible - so we can rescue and protect more dogs from certain death. We want to fly at least another 50 dogs here in May. Any and every contribution or donation to our cause makes a difference in our ability to do this,” said Stewart.
To learn more about China Rescue Dogs, please visit: https://ChinaRescueDogs.org and visit us on social at Instagram: @chinarescuedogscrd/ Facebook: @chinarescuedogs and TikTok: @chinarescuedogs_official.
About China Rescue Dogs:
China Rescue Dogs (CRD) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that rescues and rehabilitates dogs from China’s meat trade (including breeding farms, trucks bound for slaughter, and butcher locations), and finds them loving homes in North America. Since its founding in 2019, CRD has rescued more than 2,000 dogs of most every breed, including the dog that started it all, Meeso, a disabled Golden Retriever that has since become a symbol of hope and activism worldwide.
