COBS BREAD PLANT-BASED CINNAMON BUNS POP UP FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS SPRING

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - COBS Bread recently launched a Plant-Based Cinnamon Bun to provide more options to consumers who prefer a plant-based snacking experience.

COBS Bread launches Plant-Based Cinnamon Buns

Launched on April 13th (and available for a limited time) the Plant-Based Cinnamon Bun differs from COBS Bread's classic Cinnamon Bun as it offers a dairy-free, plant-based cream cheeze icing. In addition, the plant-based Cinnamon Bun is made using plant-based margarine, whereas the classic is made with butter.

"Our customers have been telling us that they want more freshly-baked treats that are plant-based," says Alannah Villella, COBS Bread's Senior Marketing Manager of Retail and Brand Experience. "We knew we had a winner when we tested and trialed our Plant-Based Cinnamon Bun—the customer sentiment was that it still had the same great taste as our classic."

Customers have been effusive in their praise for this product. "…They are friggin' delicious," says Josh G. on Facebook. "Yum yum yum! Please keep them on the menu!" echoes Tiffany P.

Customer appreciation for the Plant-Based Cinnamon Bun has been high and has been translating into sales. Sales of the Plant-Based Cinnamon Buns almost 3% of COBS Bread's overall sales during the first week of the release, which is high for a niche product. They typically have been selling out by 4pm.

With the launch of this product, COBS Bread bakeries have also introduced labels on other products in the bakery that meet the requirement for customers looking for plant-based options. Items that are plant-based are also identified in their online listing, as well as on this list on the COBS Bread website.

ABOUT COBS BREAD

At every one of COBS Bread's 160+ locations across Canada and the US are hand-crafted bread and flavourful treats, baked fresh every day. Offering traditional sandwich breads, artisanal loaves and smart indulgences, COBS Bread focuses on helping you bring high quality, healthy and delicious baked goods into your home. COBS Bread operates in BC, AB, SK, MB, ON and NS with plans to continue high-paced growth in the coming years. All product is sold on the same day it is baked, and leftover products are donated to charitable organizations in the community.

For more information about COBS Bread, please visit www.cobsbread.com.

