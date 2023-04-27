Submit Release
Governor Offers Reward for Information on Halifax County Murder

NORTH CAROLINA, April 27 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Cierra Rockel Webb, age 25.

On November 13, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m. the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting that had occurred at a large party at the Double D Ranch on Green Acres Road in Enfield, North Carolina. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Ms. Webb deceased at the scene.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201, Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444, Team Cold Case at 252-406-6736 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

 

