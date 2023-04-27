Internet’s Sad Papaw Writes About His Glory Days Before Online Craze
From one viral tweet, Kenny Harmon traces back his family’s story from the 19th centuryCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenny Harmon, the internet sensation known as “Sad Papaw,” writes his autobiographical book “Sad Papaw’s: Those Were the Days,” following his life in the rocking and rolling 50s and 60s.
Kenny Harmon gained internet fame in 2016 when a tweet from his granddaughter, Kelsey Harmon, went viral. The tweet featured a photo of Kenny eating burgers alone after preparing 12 burgers for his six grandchildren, but only Kelsey showed up. The tweet touched hearts around the world, and soon, Sad Papaw became an internet sensation. Kenny’s other grandchild, Brock Harmon, decided to host a cookout and invited everyone to try Sad Papaw’s burger and at least 2,000 people showed up, making Kenny America’s favorite grandfather.
Sad Papaw’s: Those Were the Days delves deeper into Kenny’s life before his internet fame. Born and raised in Oklahoma, Kenny grew up in a farming family and worked as an ironworker. Despite being separated from his wife, Kenny remained a devoted father to his children and a loving grandfather to his six grandchildren. He takes particular pride in their achievements, such as Kelsey’s success as a Division II softball player and Brock’s college football career as a quarterback at Tabor College in Kansas.
The book is set in the 50s and 60s, a time that witnessed significant events that transformed the world. Kenny’s story serves as a reminder of how these events touched individual lives and made them worth celebrating.
Sad Papaw’s: Those Were the Days promises to be an inspiring read, reminding readers of the importance of family and the significance of individual lives, available on Amazon and other major online bookstore resellers.
