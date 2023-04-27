Broadgate Advises Asia Digital Engineering On USD100 Million Investment From OCP Asia
Investment will help ADE construct a new state-of-the-art 14-lines facility, to create the region's leading MROKUALA LUMPUR , MALAYSIA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadgate Advisers (“Broadgate”) has successfully advised Asia Digital Engineering Sdn Bhd (the “Company” or “ADE”), a leading aviation maintenance, repair & overhaul (“MRO”) player in Southeast Asia and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Capital A Berhad (“Capital A”), on a USD100 million investment from OCP Asia Ltd (“OCP Asia”).
The investment signing ceremony between ADE and OCP Asia was attended by YB Senator Datuk Seri Utama Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Malaysia and Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A.
Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A said: “During its capital raising exercise, ADE has received strong interest from numerous global investment funds, who have seen the recovery potential of the regional and global airline industry. This investment vindicates Capital A’s strategy of diversifying into more than just an airline”.
Mahesh Kumar, CEO of ADE said: “We are incredibly excited to have secured this significant backing from OCP Asia, which has an extensive investment experience across multiple industries throughout Asia Pacific. The investment from OCP Asia will enable us to construct a new, state-of-the-art 14-line aircraft maintenance hangar facility in Sepang in addition to existing facilities at our core AirAsia operating hubs, making ADE one of the largest aircraft MRO service providers in the region. We are grateful for the support shown by OCP Asia and look forward to a successful partnership. We would also like to thank Broadgate Advisers who acted as our financial adviser throughout this capital raising exercise.”
Rami Jisr, Managing Partner at Broadgate, added: “We are honoured to have assisted ADE on this transaction. It confirms our capabilities and reach in Asia, as this marks our second major transaction in the region in the first half of 2023. Broadgate will continue to focus on this market and further develop cross-border M&A activity across our markets of focus in Europe, the Middle East and Asia”.
Broadgate Advisers acted as the exclusive financial adviser and ASL as the legal counsel to ADE.
Media Relations
Broadgate Advisers
+60 12-327 0963
press@broadgateadvisers.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn