Clean energy powers Indigenous-led projects in northern B.C.

CANADA, April 27 - Murray Rankin, Minster of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“The B.C. government is working in partnership with First Nations to build a better future that advances reconciliation and supports resilient communities in northern B.C. The First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund helps develop projects, like the Binche Whut'en First Nation solar and energy-storage project, as we work together on a low-carbon future.”

Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation –

“Through our CleanBC Plan, we are supporting investments and projects that help communities reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase energy efficiency, stimulate economic activity and promote partnerships that advance British Columbia’s growing clean-energy sector. It’s great to see First Nations in northern B.C. leading renewable energy projects to meet their electricity demand, reduce air pollution, improve environmental outcomes and create local jobs.”

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy –

“We’re working with Indigenous Peoples to address the climate crisis and build a better future for the province through the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030. These clean-energy projects will support First Nations communities to adapt to our changing climate by reducing local carbon-producing pollution and increase their energy independence.”

Dave Birdi, chief operating officer, Binche Keyoh Bu Society –

“The initiative being undertaken is instrumental in addressing pressing energy resilience concerns by providing essential services to the community affected by power outages. This will enable the community to continue to benefit, while decreasing their dependence on traditional energy sources.”

Chief Trevor Makadahay, Doig River First Nation –

“A long-term clean-energy plan for Doig River First Nation is more than just a solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – it’s an opportunity to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for the Nation that is aligned with Indigenous values. By investing in renewable energy sources, Doig River can reduce its reliance on other energy resources and do our part in making the transition to a cleaner energy economy. We can mitigate the impacts of climate change on our land and way of life, and create local jobs and economic opportunities. Doig River members look forward to building plans for the betterment of their community and taking control of our energy future for generations to come.”