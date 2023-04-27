Clean energy powers Indigenous-led projects in Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Interior

CANADA, April 27 - Murray Rankin, Minster of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“The B.C. government is working in partnership with First Nations to build a better future that advances reconciliation and supports resilient communities in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and the Interior. The First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund helps develop projects, like the Hiy̓ám̓ ta Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Housing Society’s solar project, as we work together on a low-carbon future.”

Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation –

“Through our CleanBC Plan, we are supporting investments and projects that help communities reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase energy efficiency, stimulate economic activity, and promote partnerships that advance British Columbia’s growing clean-energy sector. It’s great to see First Nations in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and the Interior leading renewable energy projects to meet their electricity demand, reduce air pollution, improve environmental outcomes and create local jobs.”

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy –

“Through the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030, our government is working to ensure that people in B.C. have clean, healthy and climate resilient futures. These clean-energy projects will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, reduce costs and provide energy independence in First Nations communities.”

Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness –

“Not only is it crucial for us to have clean energy, but it’s critical for us to have reliable energy, especially in the event of an emergency. Whether it is providing people with vital information or making sure loved ones can stay connected during an emergency, stabilizing telecommunications networks will benefit everyone when they need it most. I’m thrilled to see this important work being done in Indigenous communities, led by the people most connected to them.”

Sxwíxwtn, Councillor, Squamish Nation –

“This funding will help us provide clean, secure and affordable energy for our members living in the Squamish Valley. It will also play a big role in achieving our long-term climate goal of net-zero emissions.”

Chief Clarence Louie, Osoyoos Indian Band –

“First Nations must play a lead role in the development of cleaner energy in B.C. The Osoyoos Indian Band in partnership with Fortis are in the feasibility stages of a major solar project and are grateful to receive funding from the First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund. There will be an increased demand for electricity and First Nations must uphold our stewardship responsibilities.”

Chief Norma Webb, Peters First Nation –

“Thank you to the Province for funding the First Nation’s clean-energy project. The initiative will be very helpful and educating for the community members and will help to improve energy efficiency for each home, assess lighting and appliances, and provide sealed windows and good air flow. I am once again very grateful.”

Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen –

“Nations across B.C. are clear in their commitment to decisions that consider the impacts of today’s actions on future generations. These projects help plan and deliver on solutions that support their members and communities with more resilient infrastructure and reduced costs today, while supporting a healthier environment tomorrow. I’m so pleased that we can partner with Nations to deliver on triple-win projects, like these, that help us all build a better future.”