B.C. drives industry shift to cleaner heavy-duty transportation
CANADA, April 27 - To date, the Province has contributed funding to 20 projects through the Commercial Vehicles Pilots (CVP) program:
Round 1
Seaspan Ferries Corporation
- two battery electric vehicle (BEV) Class 8 yard tractors
- two direct-current fast chargers (DCFC) (60 kilowatts, kW)
Provincial funding: $172,076 from CVP and $125,000 from Low-Emission Technology Initiative Pilot Program with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority
Canadian National Railway
- two BEV Class 8 drayage trucks
Provincial funding: $343,145
City of Vancouver
- two BEV Class 7 aerial lift trucks
- one BEV Class 8 refuse truck
- one DCFC (power to be determined)
- two Level 2 chargers
Provincial funding: $857,040
City of Victoria
- one BEV fire engine
- one portable 25kW charger
Provincial funding: $577,252
7 Generation Capital Corp. with Second Closet Incorporated
Provincial funding: $173,976
DP World
- one fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) rubber-tired gantry
Provincial funding: $510,679
Hydrogen Technology and Energy Corporation (HTEC)
Provincial funding: $2,535,933
Gat Leedm Logistic Ltd. and Port of Prince Rupert
- three BEV Class 8 trucks
- two charging stations
Provincial funding: $914,323
Round 2
Kruger Energy
- four BEV Class 8 trucks
- four DCFC
Provincial funding: $1,049,126
Canadian National Railway
- one plug-in hybrid locomotive
- two charging points
Provincial funding: $3,230,533
Seaforth Environmental Limited
- one electric tugboat
- two charging stations
Provincial funding: $747,835
Teck Resources
- two BEV coach buses and one BEV fire engine
- two charging stations
Provincial funding: $954,583
Diversified Transportation
- ten BEV school buses
- ten charging stations
Provincial funding: $1,126,384
Golder Spruce Nurseries
- one BEV wheel loader
- one charger
Provincial funding: $147,024
Seaspan Ferries
- retrofits and replacement of batteries on two roll-on/roll-off hybrid ferries
- install shore power and three charging stations
Provincial funding: $2,723,982
Rowing British Columbia
- six electric outboard motors
- three charging stations
Provincial funding: $90,098
Whiskey Jack Transportation and Technologies (#1)
- three BEVs including shuttle buses and eight trucks
- three charging stations
Provincial funding: $429,753
Whiskey Jack Transportation and Technologies (#2)
- three BEV Class 5 and 6 trucks
- three charging stations
Provincial funding: $419,861
West Fraser Mills
- four BEV forklifts
- three charging stations
Provincial funding: $250,702
City of Vernon
- conversion of two ice resurfacers to BEV
- two charging stations
Provincial funding: $37,665