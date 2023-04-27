Governor Newsom Proclaims Workers’ Memorial Day 2023

Published: Apr 27, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring April 28, 2023, as “Workers’ Memorial Day.”

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

On Workers’ Memorial Day, we acknowledge, remember, and honor all those who lost their lives or were injured on the job, and renew our commitment to securing safe and healthy working conditions for all workers.



Our diverse workforce has helped make California’s economy the envy of the world, and the contributions of our workers help all Californians to live and thrive in the state.



Workers serving in California’s many industries put themselves at risk of serious injury every day. Amid the unprecedented challenges of the past few years, essential workers across the board have sustained our state and nation and driven our recovery. California is profoundly grateful to these women and men, and is committed to protecting those who support all of us.



California is at the forefront of workplace safety and has a long history of championing important safeguards for workers. Our state was the first in the nation to adopt an Injury and Illness Prevention Program standard in 1991, and the first to address the dangers heat poses to outdoor workers with a heat illness prevention standard adopted in 2005. More recently, I signed landmark measures to improve working conditions and wages for fast-food workers, protect warehouse workers from unsafe production quotas, and end unfair pay practices impacting garment industry workers.



As we recognize Workers’ Memorial Day and pay tribute to our fallen workers, let us recommit to supporting the welfare of our workforce and ensuring healthy and safe workplaces for all Californians.



NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim April 28, 2023, as “Workers’ Memorial Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 27th day of April 2023.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

###