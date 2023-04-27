InventHelp Inventor Develops New Trekking Pole System with Firearms/Optics Mount (JMT-236)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient new trekking pole system and a firearms/optics mount for hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts," said an inventor, from Eureka, Calif., "so I invented the HIKE - SIGHT. My design would eliminate the need to carry separate trekking poles and a tripod."

The patent-pending invention provides a combination set of trekking poles and integrated mounting component for firearms/optics used as a bipod. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of carrying multiple sports excursion gear. As a result, it increases mobility and safety. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for hunters, sportsmen, hikers, sightseers, backpackers, photographers, and outdoor do-it-yourself enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-236, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

