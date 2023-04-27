WINDSOR SALT LTD. PUBLIC STATEMENT REGARDING UNPROVOKED ATTACK AND BARGAINING

WINDSOR, ON, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ -- Windsor Salt Ltd. has confirmed with Windsor Police that at approximately midnight last night, three masked individuals armed with baseball bats unlawfully entered the Company's Ojibway mine facility. The armed trespassers brutally ambushed one of Windsor Salt's employees, striking him repeatedly with the bats. Windsor Police have opened a case in their major crimes unit to investigate the incident. Fortunately, the victim's injuries are not life threatening, and he is expected to make a full recovery. In light of this despicable and unprovoked criminal action, the Company is suspending further negotiations with the Union.

Out of respect for the bargaining process to this point, the Company has remained silent in the face of repeated mischaracterizations by the Union and others as to the Company's intentions at the bargaining table. In light of last night's abhorrent attack, the Company believes it is time to set the record straight on certain issues.

First, it has never been the Company's intention to eliminate Union jobs through subcontracting. The Company's proposals limit the Company's use of outside contractors to supplementing the current work force when its Union workers do not have the skills or availability to do certain kinds of work. The Company's proposals expressly state that the Company will not use contractors to eliminate Union jobs. Any suggestion to the contrary is false.

Second, the Company has been bargaining in good faith from the start of the process. The Company's sole goal in bargaining is to operate a safe and competitive business that will continue to provide good, high-paying Union jobs into the future. Until now, the Company believed it was making slow but steady progress at the table.

The Company intends to focus its efforts on identifying the perpetrators and anyone who acted in concert with them. Toward this end, the Company is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone who brings information to the police that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the attackers.

SOURCE Windsor Salt, Ltd.