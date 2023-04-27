Lighthouse Recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards Winner for Diversity in Security

Lighthouse today announced it won the Diversity in Security award in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2023. The company's achievements have helped it rise to the top of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's security technology.

Award winners demonstrated excellence across security, identity, management, compliance and privacy during the past 12 months.

"We're honored to be recognized by Microsoft for our diversity efforts. For Lighthouse, DE&I is an active, evolving, and living concept embedded in our community – not just the internal Lighthouse community, but the communities where our teams live and work," said Stacy Ybarra, Lighthouse Chief Marketing Officer. "With nearly 40-percent of the company's U.S. employees being ethnically diverse, nearly 40-percent globally being women, and nearly a quarter of the executive team being women and ethnically diverse, Lighthouse's commitment to DE&I shines through in every facet of the company. At Lighthouse, we push ourselves on a day-to-day basis to be beyond a statistic and create lasting change not only for our company, but for the industry."

"After two previous MISA awards for our innovative contributions to the Microsoft 365 security and compliance space, we couldn't be prouder to receive this third recognition that our spirit of innovation extends through everything we do at Lighthouse—including our approach to diversity," said Jamie Brown, VP Global Advisory Services at Lighthouse. "Our Microsoft 365 practice is a critical part of fulfilling our mission to provide leading solutions for legal and compliance teams. Now, more than ever, our clients want to maximize their investment in M365 and harness the power of native tools like Purview to better manage data in-place."

At the Microsoft Security Excellence 2023 Awards on April 24, 2023, Microsoft announced award winners in 11 categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. This is the fourth-year awards were given. Lighthouse won the Diversity in Security award.

"It is my privilege to acknowledge this year's Microsoft Security Excellence awards recipients, who continually inspire us with their commitment to building a safer world for all," Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Microsoft Security said. "Their solutions, services, innovative spirit, and customer focus are integral to this goal. Security is a team sport, and we are proud to partner with our MISA community. My warmest congratulations to all the awardees."

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. In conjunction with Microsoft Stakeholders, MISA members voted on the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, giving them a chance to recognize the efforts of their peers and their commitment to making the world a more secure place.

For 25 years, Lighthouse has provided software and services to manage the increasingly complex landscape of enterprise data for compliance and legal teams. Lighthouse leads by developing proprietary technology that integrates with industry-leading third-party software, automating workflows, and creating an easy-to-use, end-to-end platform. Lighthouse also delivers unique proprietary applications and advisory services that are highly valuable for large, complex matters, and a new SaaS platform designed for in-house teams. Whether reacting to incidents like litigation or governmental investigations, or designing programs to proactively minimize the potential for future incidents, Lighthouse partners with multinational industry leaders, top global law firms, and the world's leading software provider as a channel partner. For more information, visit https://www.lighthouseglobal.com, https://www.lighthouseglobal.com/microsoft-365-services, https://www.lighthouseglobal.com/information-governance-services, or https://www.lighthouseglobal.com/cloudcompass.

