Author David T. Johnston Blends In Art and Psychology
Meditative exercises conveyed in paintings and from paintings translated into a beautiful art bookCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- David T. Johnston, a retired practicing psychologist in Victoria, BC, Canada, writes his first published book, "I Am the Way," an art book based on paintings the author has produced over the years as a meditative exercise, which C. G. Jung calls Active Imagination. The images are symbolic, and their meanings are only evident if, perhaps, one has a background in the nature and meaning of universal symbols.
In "I Am the Way," Dr. Johnston amplifies the meaning of each image, which helps the reader understand and relate to them. For the author, amplification works around the image by referring to the universal meaning of similar historical images. The book is about the Art of Life and the Individuation Process, as psychologist C. G. Jung articulated.
Dr. Johnston is an artist who uses his art as a meditative process to enhance a living relationship between consciousness and the unconscious and to bring meaning to life and the individuation process. He has been a long-time passionate student of Sri Aurobindo and the Mother, and Jung. He obtained his Ph.D., Phil., in clinical psychology at the Pacifica Graduate Institute in Carpinteria, California, in 1996.
Dr. Johnston writes, “Differentiation of the aesthetic instinct is essential for self-fulfillment of the contemporary person and the art of life… As life seeks the realization of the many-colored rainbow hues of consciousness, the art of life seeks wholeness. This requires subsuming the aesthetic attitude to the psychological perspective.” “I Am the Way” is a unique book that combines art and psychology to explore Art of Life and the Individuation Process, available for purchase on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
