Tampa Personal Injury Attorney Named to Lawyers of Distinction
I am honored to receive this recognition and proud to be included with such distinguished individuals in the legal profession.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanguard Attorneys Managing Attorney Karina Perez Ilić has been certified as a distinguished 2023 Member of Lawyers of Distinction. Lawyers of Distinction is recognized as the fastest growing community of distinguished lawyers in the United States. Membership is based upon objective evaluation of an attorney’s qualifications, license, reputation, experience, and disciplinary history.
— Karina Perez Ilić
Attorney Ilić is an aggressive Personal Injury litigator with diverse expertise in civil litigation including catastrophic workplace accidents, premises liability, slip and fall accidents and motor vehicle accidents. She is not afraid to be a fierce advocate for clients who have been wronged or injured.
She is a member of the Florida State Bar and is admitted to practice in both the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida and the Southern District. In 2023 she was elected Program Director for the Tampa Bay Trial Lawyers Association (TBTLA).
As Managing Attorney at Vanguard Attorneys, she is devoted to providing their clients with superior service to ensure that each of their unique needs have been met and that they have achieved the highest compensation possible. In addition to speaking English, Attorney Ilić can connect with Spanish-speaking clients in their native tongue.
ABOUT VANGUARD ATTORNEYS: Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, Florida. The firm handles a wide range of cases including but not limited to car accidents, truck accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, and motorcycle accidents. Our attorneys utilize their knowledge of the field to utilize cutting-edge and effective legal strategies for even the most complex cases. At Vanguard Attorneys we believe in helping those we can, as part of our culture we are continuously helping the community we live in to prosper and grow. ###
