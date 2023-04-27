Triller’s Metaverz and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Announce Virtual Reality Experience for BKFC 41
BKFCverz VR Experience enhances one of the most anticipated fight cards featuring Perry vs. Rockhold, Mendes vs. Alvarez and Ferea vs. Rawlings.
Triller’s Metaverz and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), The World’s Fastest Growing Combat Sports Promotion, are partnering with Sansar, Source Digital and Epik to present BKFC 41 and the BKFCverz Virtual Reality Experience on Saturday, April 29 in Denver, CO.
The virtual reality experience will accompany the live fight, which features some of the most prominent names in MMA, including Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold in the main bout, Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez in the co-main event, and Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings in the women’s flyweight championship bout.
This BKFC event is one of the first combat virtual reality experiences for the masses where viewers can not only watch in VR, but also stream the VR Metaverse Experience on the web and through their LG Smart TVs with an easy click to switch to the 3D metaverse and through https://bkfcverz.com. The BKFCverz experience will allow viewers to enjoy the fights with none of the commercials or interruptions that are the norm for the typical fight broadcast for just $3.99.
Instead, the BKFCverz VR experience will allow people to watch the fight and interact with fans and the BKFC community in innovative ways, including interactive games and trivia, shopping experiences, and the ability to watch and experience BKFC in the metaverse.
“We are giving fans another way to enjoy and experience the best in fighting sports, with a metaverse experience that is unlike any other fight viewing experience available anywhere,” BKFC Founder David Feldman said. “This will let fans interact with each other while watching the event and actually be able to interact with our sponsors, learn more about our fighters and purchase items like T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, hats, posters, and other gift items through the technology of our partner Source Digital.”
Source Digital activates the Sansar app, one of the first practical and user-friendly applications of metaverse customized to specific audience interests.
“We are excited to partner with Triller Metaverz in an event of this magnitude for BKFC with headliners Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold as well as Eddie Alvarez from our local Philly Area!,” said Source Digital Founder & CEO Hank Frecon.
“Sansar is the ultimate live VR events platform such as the BKFC fights on April 29,” Sansar CEO Chance Richie said. ”People can socialize in virtual reality with people of similar interests for a more immersive experience. Watching BKFC in Sansar is the next best thing to being ringside.”
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) involving bare-knuckle boxing where fighters do not wear gloves has been growing in popularity as an alternative combat sports promotion to the UFC. It has attracted notable fighters, who are making the switch to BKFC with the allure of a new challenge, better pay, and being pioneers in a new promotion.
Fans will be able to see and experience the BKFC event via https://bkfcverz.com
Bernie Bahrmasel
BKFC
+1 773-592-2986
email us here