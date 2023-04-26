The 2nd Tashkent International Investment Forum starts today

UZBEKISTAN, April 26 - The event program of the Tashkent International Investment Forum this year is rich. A plenary session, 28-panel sessions and round tables, a number of ceremonies to sign major investment agreements and trade contracts, and discussions on topical issues of the business world, including trends in the investment sector, digitalization of financial institutions, and modern current monetary policy are expected.

More than 150 speakers will attend these sessions - heads of leading international companies, funds, renowned economists, and experts from several countries - who will discuss trends in the world of investment, the prospects for green energy, e-commerce, and many other current issues of deepening economic cooperation at the international level.

The plenary session of the forum will be attended by heads of partner countries, and international organizations, such as the President of the Islamic Development Bank, H.E. Muhammad Suleiman Al-Jasser, Head of the Presidential Administration - Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, UN Deputy Secretary-General Olga Algayerova, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates Suhail Mohamed Al Mazroui, Minister of Economic Development of Hungary Marton Nagy and other officials.

The first TMIF was held in 2022, and the forum was significant in terms of the agreements reached. A solid package of firm contracts and investment agreements worth USD 7.8 billion was concluded. The parties also reached agreements on the implementation of projects worth $3.5 billion.

This year's Investment Forum has all the prerequisites to update and improve these figures. Over 2500 participants from such countries as the USA, EU, Great Britain, the CIS, Turkey, China, South-East Asia, India, Egypt, and the Middle East will take part in TMIF-2023. By comparison, over 1,500 people applied to participate last year.

The forum will be covered by more than 200 representatives of the media, including approximately 100 foreign media representatives.

At TMIF-2023, bilateral meetings and negotiations in the G2G, G2B, and B2B formats will take place to discuss priority projects and the development of future cooperation.

The forum program and speakers can be found on the official website: https://iift.uz/

Source: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan