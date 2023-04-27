O’Fallon Senior Fair & Wellness Expo Event For Elderly, Caregivers Announced

Seniors having fun at a Senior Fair Guide 4 Senior Living.com logo FasterHouse logo

The Senior Fair & Wellness Expo At The Waterbury in O'Fallon Missouri is a free event for seniors and their caregivers. Free up your calendar for May 17th!

This is going to be a fun event with food, raffles, prizes, and giveaways. Come by and check out some local businesses that can help increase your quality of life.” — In the words of a Guide4SeniorLiving.com spokesperson: