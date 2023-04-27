Submit Release
O’Fallon Senior Fair & Wellness Expo Event For Elderly, Caregivers Announced

The Senior Fair & Wellness Expo At The Waterbury in O'Fallon Missouri is a free event for seniors and their caregivers. Free up your calendar for May 17th!

This is going to be a fun event with food, raffles, prizes, and giveaways. Come by and check out some local businesses that can help increase your quality of life.”
— In the words of a Guide4SeniorLiving.com spokesperson:
O'FALLON, MO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Guide4SeniorLiving.com has announced it is hosting a Senior Fair & Wellness Expo in collaboration with FasterHouse, a local real estate company. The event is scheduled to be held in O’Fallon, Missouri.

The upcoming event, due to be held at the city’s Waterbury Meeting Center on May 17th, 2023, will provide a platform for vendors from the area to convey the latest industry information to those in need. Its hosts are slated to provide refreshments and various fun activities for attendees while holding ongoing discussions on key senior living issues.

Guide4SeniorLiving.com, an online database of elderly care resources, will sponsor the new event in tandem with O’Fallon’s own FasterHouse. The two companies have partnered with the aim of sharing senior living details that are pertinent to the local community on a wider scale, hoping to benefit seniors and caregivers alike.

At the scheduled expo, vendors will be on hand to hold talks on prominent points of note for the senior care industry. The event sponsors say that covered material will include important announcements and info related to senior housing, senior care and services, and health and wellness.
As such, the event promises to serve as a venue for seniors to learn about the care homes and housing communities that O’Fallon has to offer. The hosts advise that seniors and vulnerable individuals can learn how to improve their quality of life with the support of local businesses in O’Fallon and elsewhere in the St. Louis area.

In addition, caregivers visiting the event will share tips on senior health and wellness, providing families with the information they need to help their loved ones achieve healthier lifestyles. Contact listings for health professionals will also be available, giving the elderly a chance to connect with experienced individuals and organizations across a variety of wellness roles.

The Waterbury Meeting Center is located at 830 Waterbury Falls Drive, O’Fallon, MO. Potential vendors can reserve tables by contacting Guide4SeniorLivig.com via email.

