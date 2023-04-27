Submit Release
Apply for Global Cultural Relations Programme in Madrid in October 

The EU-funded Cultural Relations Platform is looking for 40 professionals and entrepreneurs from around the world, working in the cultural and creative sectors or in climate change and environmental issues, to join its flagship Global Cultural Relations Programme (GCRP).

This training  programme offers an opportunity to develop lifelong skills, increase your knowledge, build your international network, and engage in interdisciplinary cross-cultural collaboration.

The participants should be aged 25-39, with at least three years’ experience in international collaboration, work for a public, private or civil society organisation, or be a freelancer.

This year the GCRP will take place in Madrid, Spain from 10 – 13 October 2023. The programme will be conducted in English.

The deadline for applications is 28 May.

