Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,275 in the last 365 days.

Communal property management: U-LEAD in Ukraine announces new training programme

The EU-funded U-LEAD with Europe project in Ukraine is launching a new training programme, ‘Steps for specialists. Communal Property Management’. It is a six-week online seminar, training, and workshop programme designed specifically for professionals responsible for working with communal property.

A total of 100 representatives from municipalities will be selected to participate in the training programme. The programme is open for one representative from each municipality, responsible for communal property management.

The participants will gain up-to-date knowledge on the management of communal property, including under martial law, and develop skills of effective disposal, use, and control of the communal property.

In addition, the programme will allow participants to establish contacts and cooperation with colleagues from other oblasts of Ukraine.

The deadline for applications is 5 May. The events of the training programme begin on 24 May 2023.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Communal property management: U-LEAD in Ukraine announces new training programme

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more