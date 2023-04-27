Communal property management: U-LEAD in Ukraine announces new training programme

The EU-funded U-LEAD with Europe project in Ukraine is launching a new training programme, ‘Steps for specialists. Communal Property Management’. It is a six-week online seminar, training, and workshop programme designed specifically for professionals responsible for working with communal property.

A total of 100 representatives from municipalities will be selected to participate in the training programme. The programme is open for one representative from each municipality, responsible for communal property management.

The participants will gain up-to-date knowledge on the management of communal property, including under martial law, and develop skills of effective disposal, use, and control of the communal property.

In addition, the programme will allow participants to establish contacts and cooperation with colleagues from other oblasts of Ukraine.

The deadline for applications is 5 May. The events of the training programme begin on 24 May 2023.

Find out more

Press release