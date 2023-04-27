NextGen and Identity One Deploy TWIC-compliant Access Control Solution for Texas-based Petrochemical Facility
NextGen Security, LLC announced the deployment of Identity One FIPSlink for a Houston-based manufacturing facility of plastics, tires and gasoline.
Identity One’s team of engineers worked hand in hand with us to ensure a successful deployment.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, NextGen Security, LLC announced the deployment of their joint solution with Identity One for a Houston-based petrochemical facility for chemicals used in the manufacturing of plastics, tires and gasoline. The 200 plus-acre plant, which grants access to around 400 full-time employees and contractors, expressed a need to upgrade their security system to register and verify transportation worker identification credential (TWIC) cards, in compliance with the TWIC Final Reader Rule — the current effective enforcement date for which is May 8, 2023.
“Identity One’s team of engineers worked hand in hand with us to ensure a successful deployment,” said Marco Segura, West Sales Manager at NextGen Security, LLC. “With the TWIC rule going to effect soon, Identity One’s solution increased security and access control management in many ways. Since our deployment, NextGen has partnered with Identity One on several other projects and looks forward to continuing to grow our partnership.”
NextGen Security, LLC installs the latest technology in the access control, video management and security systems industry. Providing turnkey solutions for any client need, no matter the infostructure such as a single building, college campus or municipality building. Each NextGen system is individually designed to suit a client’s particular needs, ensuring that there are no areas that leave the client vulnerable. NextGen offers some of the most advanced systems in the industry, supplying the customer with everything they need.
“Identity One understands the unique needs of customers implementing smart cards based on FIPSlink for their high-security facilities,” said David Smith, CEO of Identity One. “We are excited to collaborate with NextGen to make this deployment possible, as their extensive experience in this market establishes them as a trusted partner. Our joint integration will safeguard facility personnel and ensures total TWIC compliance for years to come.”
By using FIPSlink from Identity One, the facility can validate a TWIC card within seconds, increasing security and access control management and ensuring the card is neither a duplicate nor listed on the Cancelled Card List (CCL). Because integrating FIPSlink into an existing physical access control system allows individuals to link their TWIC Card with their site access card, NextGen significantly improved the ability for the installation site to secure user access throughout the facility. Identity One’s software also ensures the joint solution was TWIC-compliant, without hindering the facility’s day-to-day operations and workflows.
About NextGen Security, LLC.
As a physical security systems integrator, NextGen Security, LLC, provides turnkey solutions that ensure each deployment has the technologies they need to meet all necessary requirements. A dedicated team of individuals handpicked not only for their extensive experience in the security industry but also for their dedication to delivering the best service possible to their customers. NextGen delivers solutions specified for every customer’s individual needs. Whether installing a new system, replacing a few cameras or looking for engineering design help, NextGen takes dependability and customer service to the next level, addressing problems and delivering solutions in time-efficient manner.
About Identity One
Identity One creates next generation FIPS 201-compliant solutions. Our signature FIPSlink software integrates into physical access control systems to authenticate public key infrastructure based FIPS 201 smart cards to improve security when an individual attempts to gain access at a secure portal. Our mission is to register and verify identities for frictionless access and integration everywhere, in order to support physical access, logical access, IoT device management and biometric identity management solutions for applications in markets such as federal government, U.S. armed forces, critical infrastructure, ports and hazardous chemical processing and storage facilities. Identity One is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States.
