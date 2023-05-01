Animal Feed Enzymes Market Trends, Opportunities & growth By 2031 | Amano Enzyme Inc., AB Enzymes GmbH

Increase in the production of the livestock like poultry, swine, and fish has resulted in the upsurge in the demand of animal feed enzymes products.

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Animal Feed Enzymes Market is experiencing a significant growth, and will grow considerably in next few years increasing health concerns about the outbreak of several animal diseases. Swine and poultry are unable to digest approximately 25% of the diet they are given because the feed ingredients have some non-degradable harmful elements that restrict the digestive process and the animals lack the necessary enzymes required to degrade those complexes in the feed. Enzymes are proteins that help breakdown, digestion, and absorption of those naturally occurring elements like fiber and phytate in various feed ingredients.

Rising need for feed ingredients, which help in enhancing the quality of livestock is giving momentum to the market. Various health benefits offered by animal feed enzymes such as improving energy level and enhancing metabolism rate are further propelling the growth of the market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

DSM Nutritional Products, BASF SE, Amano Enzyme Inc., AB Enzymes GmbH, Novozymes A/S, Danisco Animal Nutrition (DuPont), Adisseo France SAS, Biocatalysts Ltd., Chr. Hansen A/S, Biovet JSC

New products that exhibit improved capabilities have been launched by leading market players. Manufacturers have been focusing on producing new enzymes products for specific applications as there are varying demands based on the utilization. For instance, in September 2019, DuPont Animal Nutrition, a business unit of DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences (DuPont), launched of Axtra PHY in Japan which is a fast-acting phytase enzyme that is designed to enhance animal performance and reduce phosphorus waste.

In addition, prevalence of various food-borne diseases among animal is increasing the demand of the animal feed enzyme products. The easy availability and economic rate of animal feed enzyme increases the profitability, which is further giving traction to the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

-> This study presents the analytical depiction of the global animal feed enzymes industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

-> The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global animal feed enzymes market share.

-> The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global animal feed enzymes market growth scenario.

-> Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

-> The report provides a detailed global animal feed enzymes market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

