Hardware Wildlife Education Center opening in May with new 'bear aware' exhibit

Hyrum — For those looking for a fun spring family activity, the Hardware Wildlife Education Center is opening in May with a great new educational exhibit.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources' Hardware Wildlife Education Center is located at the Hardware Wildlife Management Area in beautiful Blacksmith Fork Canyon, 15 miles east of Hyrum on state Route 101. The education center is typically open seasonally, primarily during the winter months while the sleigh rides and elk viewing are taking place.

However, if you're at the WMA during the first three weekends in May, you can stop by the education center for a special exhibit to learn how to stay safe in black bear country this summer.

"Black bears leave their dens in the spring when the weather starts to warm up," Hardware Wildlife Education Center Education Coordinator Marni Lee said. "May is also a time when lots of Utahns head outdoors for different recreational activities. Tour our 'Bear Aware' exhibit to get tips on how to stay safe while recreating in black bear country."

Admission to the WMA and the education center is free. The center will be open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily on the first three weekends in May:

Friday, May 5 – Sunday, May 7

Friday, May 12 – Sunday, May 14

Friday, May 19 – Sunday, May 21

Once inside the center, you can view displays about black bear safety and visit with the education center staff. The Bear Aware exhibit also includes crafts and fun activities for the whole family.

As you make the drive up Blacksmith Fork Canyon on your way to the WMA, you could see lots of wildlife. In the spring, wild turkeys, mule deer and even an occasional moose are often seen in the canyon. If you enjoy fishing, bring your fishing gear along too — fishing on Curtis Creek and the Blacksmith Fork River is another fun springtime activity. But be sure to use an abundance of caution around the rivers during the spring runoff.

"Spring is a beautiful time to visit the WMA," Lee said. "The scenery is as green and vibrant as it will be all year."

While the event is free, participants are asked to register in advance on the Eventbrite page.

For more information about the exhibit or for directions to the education center, call the WMA at 435-753-6206.