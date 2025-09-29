Want to see sandhill cranes in the wild? Attend 2 DWR events this fall

Vernal — Each fall, bird-watchers travel to western states to see sandhill cranes in the wild, but if you live near a field in the Uintah Basin, you're no stranger to the loud, rattling call of these large migratory birds. If you have never seen or heard one up close, you will have the opportunity at some upcoming Utah Division of Wildlife Resources viewing events.

Sandhill cranes are unique birds. They perform unique dancing and courtship rituals and then choose the best-performing bird as their mate. The birds typically lay two eggs in the spring, and the parents and juveniles spend the first winter together and then separate the following spring.

Cranes use their extra-long legs as defense mechanisms, often kicking violently when attacked and threatened by predators. During the winter months, the cranes flock to fields, pastures, grasslands and wetlands before returning to roost along riverbanks and shallow lakes at night.

"Sandhill cranes flock to the Uintah Basin during migration and are very easy to spot in the fields here, and they have already started to arrive," DWR Northeastern Region Outreach Manager Tonya Kieffer-Selby said. "They have a crimson crown and gray body, and at about 4 feet tall, they're one of the largest migratory birds in the world. They also have loud voices that can be heard up to 2.5 miles away."

You can see these unique birds — and learn more about them — on Saturday, Oct. 11 as the DWR and its local partners host two free sandhill crane viewing events. Participants will need to drive themselves to the viewing areas during the two different auto tours. Binoculars and spotting scopes will be available for people to use, but you should bring your own equipment if you have it.

The first auto tour runs from 7-9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11. Participants will meet at the Jensen Nature Park at 8775 E. 6000 South in Jensen and will then drive to fields near the Green River in Jensen.

The second viewing event takes place from 5-7 p.m. on the same day. The auto tour will meet at the commuter parking lot at the intersection of Highway 40 and state Route 88 (the turnoff to the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge) located between Vernal and Roosevelt. The tour will then head to the cranes' roosting grounds at Pelican Lake and the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge.

"In addition to driving your own vehicle, be sure to bring layers of clothes appropriate for the weather, as well as drinks, water and snacks," Kieffer-Selby said. "Also, if you want to get good, high-quality photos, bring a telephoto lens for your camera."

Sandhill cranes are opportunistic eaters, grazing on plants, grains, insects, snakes and mice. For farmers, this can be frustrating, as the cranes can damage crops by digging up tubers and agricultural seeds.

"Changes in weather patterns may mean a significant increase in the number of birds that become permanent residents of the area, especially in the winter months," Kieffer-Selby said. "This, of course, is excellent for bird-watchers, but it can prove to be troublesome for local farmers."

The crop damage the cranes cause is one of the main reasons the DWR has been working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Pacific Flyway Council to offer more crane-hunting permits in the area.

"Besides viewing cranes, we hope the event will help teach the public about the importance of wildlife management and conservation," Kieffer-Selby said.

While the viewing event is free, participants are asked to register for it in advance on Eventbrite. For more information about the event, contact the DWR Vernal office at 435-781-9453.