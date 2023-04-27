InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Phone Charger for Vehicles (FMB-189)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved wireless phone charger for use within a vehicle to eliminate the hassle of hanging cords," said an inventor, from Fresno, Calif., "so I invented the CHARGE PIECE. My design provides added convenience and it could make the vehicle interior appear cleaner, neater, and well-organized for the owner."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to charge a mobile phone within a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use traditional charger cords that may dangle from the dashboard or center console. As a result, it increases safety, convenience and efficiency. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FMB-189, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

